Biden Says Those Who Faced Being Fired 'Chose' to Get Vaccinated

In remarks made in Illinois on Thursday, President Joe Biden touted his administration's dubious workaround vaccine mandate being implemented on private companies under authority he insists OSHA has.

Speaking about the increase in the number of Americans who've chosen to get vaccinated since his mandates began rolling out, Biden made a strange characterization. For those Americans whose workplaces embraced Biden's call for vaccine mandates — enforced by the threat of being fired for noncompliance — he says they "chose to get vaccinated."

Biden says that people who decided to get vaccinated as opposed to being fired "chose to get vaccinated." pic.twitter.com/Ibu38Ego33 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 7, 2021

Saying that those who faced losing their livelihood amid an economy already being ravaged by Biden's economic policies "chose" to get vaccinated is sort of like saying someone with a gun to their head "chose" to give up their wallet to a mugger. It's not a real choice, it's a forced action under duress, but that's apparently something that President Biden is proud of. A situation playing out across the country that the White House thinks is positive.

Biden's false characterization of vaccine "choice" comes as other Democrats and their allies in the mainstream media continue to take a ghoulish victory lap on the alleged "success" of vaccine mandates. They flaunt high vaccination rates without mentioning that such a rate leaves out the number of employees who lost their jobs because they chose not to get vaccinated or went along with the mandate only because the alternative — a loss of income — was truly unconscionable.

Leah previously covered a number of these situations. From a North Carolina hospital system firing 175 healthcare workers for choosing not to get vaccinated, to United Airlines' showing some 600 of its employees the door for the crime of noncompliance, to the 1,400 healthcare professionals in New York who were fired for not getting vaccinated.

"These requirements work," Biden said on Thursday. "As the Business Roundtable and others told me, when I announced the first requirement, that encouraged businesses to feel they could come in and demand the same thing of their employees." And demand they have.

As stories continue to break of people who work at hospitals, airlines, and other companies being fired en masse, President Biden wants you to ignore the plight of the Americans who are newly jobless thanks to his encouraged and enforced mandates.

"When you see headlines and reports of mass firings and hundreds of people losing their jobs, look at the bigger story," Biden said. In the President's view, a few hundred or few thousand Americans being tossed out on their kiesters because they chose not to get vaccinated is all part of the greater good.

BIDEN: "When you see headlines and reports of mass firings, and hundreds of people losing their jobs, look at the bigger story." pic.twitter.com/QG0qjNP9Ih — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 7, 2021

President Biden, apparently, doesn't care for the health and welfare of the American people. Or, at least not all Americans — just the vaccinated ones.