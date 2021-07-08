Criminal Home Invaders Have Had An Unusually Deadly Past Few Days

The past several days have seen what seems to be an unusually large surge of alleged criminal home invaders being shot and killed by armed citizens.

Crime has predictably spiked with increasingly anti-police Democrats in charge of both Congress and the executive branch, and gun sales have also hit record highs as people look to protect themselves and their families from the encroaching lawlessness.

Three of the shootings occurred in California, a Democrat-run state that's been soft on crime for decades (via Fox News).

A California man in his 60s shot and killed a 27-year-old armed man who broke into his house on Tuesday morning, according to the Fairfield Police Department. The homeowner was having breakfast with his wife when the intruder, who was on parole for a violent crime out of Alameda County, started knocking on the door at 8:30 a.m. then tried to kick the door down. Once the intruder broke the door down and entered the residence, which is located about 40 miles northeast of San Francisco, the homeowner shot him. The intruder fled the home and was found across the street by responding officers in possession of a loaded handgun with an extended magazine.

A second shooting occurred in Stanislaus County (via Fox News).

A suspected home intruder has died after initiating a shoot-out with a rural California homeowner, according to the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office.



The deceased, 41-year-old Rodney Lee Martin, was found inside the home with a stolen firearm on his person, authorities said.



At around 12:22 p.m. on Friday, deputies responded to a 911 call from a homeowner in unincorporated Modesto, according to a statement from the sheriff's office. Upon arrival, they found Martin dead from at least one gunshot wound.



The homeowner told the authorities that they rushed home after receiving an alert from their alarm company that their home had been broken into. Upon arriving and confronting Martin, the suspect opened fire, and the homeowner – who has not been identified or charged with any crimes – fired back.

Also in Stanislaus County, 32-year-old Pear Fierro was shot and killed last Tuesday after allegedly attempting to break an elderly couple's sliding glass door with a fire extinguisher, then threatening to kill them.

80 year old California Woman shoots and kill would be home invader pic.twitter.com/ay6xl82gIV — Dowop Robinson (@dowop_robinson) July 1, 2021

Finally, in Louisiana last week, a 12-year-old shot an armed home invader who broke in and allegedly threatened his mother (via Fox News).



The home invasion happened June 30 near Clinton, news outlets reported. Brad LeBlanc, 32, was armed with a pistol when he encountered the unidentified woman outside her house that morning, according to East Feliciana Parish Sheriff Jeffery Travis.



LeBlanc forced the woman inside, and a struggle broke out between them. Her son, who authorities haven’t named, feared for his mother’s life and shot LeBlanc with a hunting rifle, Travis said. The Vidalia man was pronounced dead at a hospital.

As of this writing, no charges appear to be in the works for any of the citizens who used a firearm to successfully defend their lives and the lives of others. Thankfully, there's still a thing called the Second Amendment, even in California.

It's a good thing, especially these days, that Americans are arming themselves and fighting back. As the old saying goes, "when seconds count, police are only minutes away." In some places, if Democrats get their way, police won't be there to respond at all!