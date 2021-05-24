Ron DeSantis Lands Massive Blow Against Big Tech Oligarchs

Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis struck a significant blow against Big Tech tyranny on Monday by signing SB 7072, meant to protect Florida political candidates, media outlets, and individual users from "deplatforming," into law.

The bill, the first of its kind in the nation, was passed by Florida's House 77-38 and the state's Senate 23-17 (via FLgov.com).

All Floridians treated unfairly by Big Tech platforms will have the right to sue companies that violate this law — and win monetary damages. This reform safeguards the rights of every Floridian by requiring social media companies to be transparent about their content moderation practices and give users proper notice of changes to those policies, which prevents Big Tech bureaucrats from "moving the goalposts" to silence viewpoints they don’t like.

The Attorney General of Florida can bring action against technology companies that violate this law, under Florida’s Unfair and Deceptive Trade Practices Act. If social media platforms are found to have violated antitrust law, they will be restricted from contracting with any public entity. That "antitrust violator" blacklist imposes real consequences for Big Tech oligopolies’ bottom line.

Big Tech is prohibited from de-platforming Floridian political candidates. The Florida Election Commission will impose fines of $250,000 per day on any social media company that de-platforms any candidate for statewide office, and $25,000 per day for de-platforming candidates for non-statewide offices. Any Floridian can block any candidate they don’t want to hear from, and that is a right that belongs to each citizen — it’s not for Big Tech companies to decide.

In a media call explaining the bill's provisions, DeSantis' office highlighted its focus on "consistency of standards" for social media platforms. The law calls for "treating everybody the same, not just deciding that certain political speech is offensive."

"This session, we took action to ensure that 'We the People' — real Floridians across the Sunshine State — are guaranteed protection against the Silicon Valley elites," DeSantis said Monday. "Many in our state have experienced censorship and other tyrannical behavior firsthand in Cuba and Venezuela. If Big Tech censors enforce rules inconsistently, to discriminate in favor of the dominant Silicon Valley ideology, they will now be held accountable."

With the revelation that INDEED (as we've been saying for OVER a year) the virus likely was manmade and originated in the Wuhan lab... Gov. DeSantis champions those who were censored like @aginnt & @AJKayWriter@Jack let's avoid this in the future. Truth will out! pic.twitter.com/wOqbcXBxhu — Justin Hart (@justin_hart) May 24, 2021

More from DeSantis' speech (via Daily Wire):

When the founding fathers established our country and crafted the Constitution, they were very concerned with threats to liberty primarily emanating from government power, and they believed concentrations of power would inevitably lead to people’s liberties being curtailed. So they designed a constitution that had separation of powers, checks and balances, and it was designed to create a government that could do the things that you needed a government to do, but did it in a way that was as safe as possible and had as many different checks along the way and balances so that you didn’t have an accumulation of power in one part of the government. And I think that they were very smart about that and, obviously, we’ve seen other societies that have not had those protections, the results have inevitably been disastrous.



We are now, though, in a situation where we have things that were probably unforeseen by the founding fathers. Whereas they established a First Amendment to protect people’s freedom of speech, religion, and association from government overreach, we now have a situation in which some of these massive, massive companies in Silicon Valley are exerting a power over our population that really has no precedent in American history, and I would suggest monopolies today, these big tech monopolies are exerting way more influence over our society than the monopolies of the early 20th century which led to antitrust and a lot of trust-busting. So we’re in a situation here where these platforms have become our public square.



Floridians and other Americans go on these platforms to be able to share ideas. Heck, you go back to the beginning of these platforms, they actually were very liberating because you had corporate media, those legacy outlets, that many Americans grew to distrust and rightfully so. They no longer had the monopoly on information. You could actually go around the legacy media, share information on these platforms and that was very, very positive for millions and millions of Americans. Actually, it was a little too positive and the powers that be didn’t like that, and so I think what we’ve seen in recent years is a shift away from internet platforms, social media platforms from really being liberating forces to now being enforcers of orthodoxy. And so their primary mission, or one of their primary missions, seems to be suppressing ideas that are either inconvenient to the narrative or that they personally disagree with.

As he has done constantly since being elected, from protecting women's sports to protecting his state from COVID fascism, Ron DeSantis is yet again delivering actual results on the ground for conservatives. Trump or no Trump, it's hard to imagine this guy not being at or near the top of the list for the GOP's presidential nomination in 2024.

With that, I'll leave you with this rousing standing ovation to the Florida governor's last line:

"When you deplatform the President of The United States but you let Ayatollah Khomeini talk about killing Jews, that is wrong."