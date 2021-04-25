Kentucky's Black Attorney General Throws Cold Water All Over Biden's 'Systemic Racism' Claim

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron, a prominent Republican office-holder in a red state who happens to be African-American, tossed several buckets of cold water on the left's contention that America is 'systemically racist' during a Sunday appearance on Fox News' "Sunday Morning Futures."

“Well, no, I don’t believe this country is systemically racist,” Cameron told anchor Maria Bartiromo. "What I believe is that this country has always tried from the very beginning to become a more perfect union. And certainly, we’ve had our challenges throughout this nation’s history and there’s no hiding from that, but when you hear comments like you heard from President Biden and others that throw fuel on the fire, that explode the tensions that we have in this country, that’s not good for hoping to unify this country, and so for my part, I try to stay away from hyperbolic terms."

Cameron was referring to comments made last week by Biden in response to the guilty-on-all-counts verdict by the Derek Chauvin trial jury. George Floyd's death, Biden claimed, "ripped the blinders off for the whole world to see the systemic racism...that is a stain our nation’s soul; the knee on the neck of justice for Black Americans; the profound fear and trauma, the pain, the exhaustion that Black and brown Americans experience every single day."

Wow! When you read words like that, you'd almost be forgiven for thinking blacks in America were one step removed from chattel slavery. It's obviously absurd, but such rhetoric is a powerful tool. The myth of 'systemic racism,' of course, is nothing more than a rhetorical ploy by leftists to gain power. While individual racists certainly exist, albeit thankfully in fewer and fewer numbers, America hasn't been 'systemically racist' since the laws that kept racism, well, systemic, were abolished in the '60s.

Indeed, views of Americans of all races on the state of race relations trended at two-thirds or higher positive for most of this century ... until they tanked around 2014, when Black Lives Matter took advantage of some tragic-yet-rare police killings to launch their years-long reign of terror across U.S. cities.

"Of course, as I stated earlier, we have challenges in this country; but the promise of a more perfect union is always one step away, always one step closer," Cameron continued. "And I think that together we can get there if we put aside these hyperbolic terms, if we put aside this casting aspersions on one another, if we hold hands and walk together to our future."

The Kentucky attorney general added that he is "excited" to see what South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, another prominent black Republican lawmaker, has to say "about the vision of this country" when he gives the GOP response to Biden's speech on Wednesday.