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Two U.S. Service Members Killed, One Missing After Iranian Missile and Drone Attack in Jordan

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | July 18, 2026 2:15 PM
Two U.S. Service Members Killed, One Missing After Iranian Missile and Drone Attack in Jordan
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

Two U.S. service members have been killed in action in Jordan by Iranian missiles on Friday. Another service member is missing, and four have been injured, according to U.S. Central Command. 

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CENTCOM is withholding additional information until 24 hours after the families have been notified. 


Iran and the U.S. have suspended the memorandum of understanding that sought peace about one month after it was signed. Iran kept attacking ships traveling through the Strait of Hormuz, so the U.S. attacked Iranian infrastructure. 

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Related:

IRAN JORDAN MILITARY NATIONAL SECURITY


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