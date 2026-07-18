Two U.S. Service Members Killed, One Missing After Iranian Missile and Drone Attack in Jordan

Two U.S. service members have been killed in action in Jordan by Iranian missiles on Friday. Another service member is missing, and four have been injured, according to U.S. Central Command.

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CENTCOM is withholding additional information until 24 hours after the families have been notified.

CENTCOM Statement on Recently Fallen, Missing U.S. Service Members



TAMPA, Fla. — On July 17, two U.S. service members in Jordan were killed in action as U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) and partner forces defended against Iranian ballistic missile and drone attacks. Additionally,… — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) July 18, 2026





NEW: Two U.S. soldiers were killed and one is missing after Iranian ballistic missiles targeted Jordan on Friday. — Trey Yingst (@TreyYingst) July 18, 2026

BREAKING: TWO U.S. SERVICE MEMBERS IN JORDAN WERE KILLED IN ACTION ON JULY 17, ANOTHER SERVICE MEMBER IS MISSING IN ACTION — Phil Stewart (@phildstewart) July 18, 2026

Two U.S. Servicemembers were killed, and one is currently missing-in-action, following an Iranian ballistic missile and drone attack Friday, July 17, against military installations in Jordan, according to a statement issued moments ago by U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM). pic.twitter.com/pvy5bSTt95 — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) July 18, 2026

Iran and the U.S. have suspended the memorandum of understanding that sought peace about one month after it was signed. Iran kept attacking ships traveling through the Strait of Hormuz, so the U.S. attacked Iranian infrastructure.

🚨 JUST IN: 13 US troops have been injured by recent Iranian attacks, medevac flights are carrying the wounded out of the region



This follows Iran launching missiles at Bahrain, Kuwait and Jordan



PRAY FOR THE TROOPS 🙏🏻



"The Pentagon says 13 American service members, 10… pic.twitter.com/RB3ZybkH6f — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) July 18, 2026





🚨 BREAKING: CENTCOM announces two US servicemembers have been kiIIed, one missing in action, while defending against Iranian ballistic missile and drone attacks in Jordan



God bless these American patriots. Pray for them and their families today 🙏🏻



Four others were medically… pic.twitter.com/OTe6NZi4Bu — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) July 18, 2026

🚨 JUST IN: Two US soldiers have been killed in action after Iran launched missile strikes in Jordan, one service member is "MISSING in action" — CENTCOM



Pray for the families and that the remaining troop is found 🙏🏻🙏🏻



CENTCOM: "On July 17, two U.S. service members in Jordan… pic.twitter.com/ycNDgTjy0k — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) July 18, 2026

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