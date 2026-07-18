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Tipsheet

Iran Just Killed the Memorandum of Understanding

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | July 18, 2026 1:00 PM
Iran Just Killed the Memorandum of Understanding
AP Photo/Vahid Salemi

Kazem Gharibabadi, the Deputy Foreign Minister for the Islamic Republic of Iran, has announced that the Persian state is suspending the agreements made under the Memorandum of Understanding signed by the Trump administration and Iranian leaders just one month ago.

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The news of the suspended agreement comes as a new wave of attacks against American assets in the Gulf region has come under fire, leaving 13 U.S. service members injured from ballistic missile attacks. Members of the IRGC state that the latest wave of attacks was in response to U.S. targeted strikes against Iranian infrastructure.

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Related:

IRAN MILITARY NATIONAL SECURITY TRUMP ADMINISTRATION OPERATION EPIC FURY

U.S. forces are expected to resume air strikes against military capabilities inside of Iran in response to the attack that left 10 soldiers and three sailors wounded. This is the latest in a series of tit-for-tat operations that the militaries have launched against one another since the fragile peace began to break over disagreements regarding the Strait of Hormuz shortly after the MoU was finalized.

While tensions between the two states have escalated in recent weeks, the peace deal penned between the two countries was understood to have remained in place. Now, the conflict that began with Operation Epic Fury months ago could resume on a greater scale.

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