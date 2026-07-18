Iran Just Killed the Memorandum of Understanding

Kazem Gharibabadi, the Deputy Foreign Minister for the Islamic Republic of Iran, has announced that the Persian state is suspending the agreements made under the Memorandum of Understanding signed by the Trump administration and Iranian leaders just one month ago.

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Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi has announced that, effective immediately, Iran is suspending the implementation of all further commitments under the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the United States. — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) July 18, 2026

The news of the suspended agreement comes as a new wave of attacks against American assets in the Gulf region has come under fire, leaving 13 U.S. service members injured from ballistic missile attacks. Members of the IRGC state that the latest wave of attacks was in response to U.S. targeted strikes against Iranian infrastructure.

🚨 JUST IN: 13 US troops have been injured by recent Iranian attacks, medevac flights are carrying the wounded out of the region



This follows Iran launching missiles at Bahrain, Kuwait and Jordan



PRAY FOR THE TROOPS 🙏🏻



"The Pentagon says 13 American service members, 10… pic.twitter.com/RB3ZybkH6f — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) July 18, 2026

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) released a statement claiming its latest strikes were carried out in direct response to recent U.S. attacks on Iranian infrastructure.



The IRGC warned that any country hosting U.S. forces used to conduct operations against Iran should… pic.twitter.com/LhfICUFQbJ — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) July 18, 2026

Videos allegedly show pillars of thick black smoke rising from in and around Muwaffaq Salti Air Base in Jordan, following last night’s medium to intermediate-range ballistic missile attack against the base by Iran. pic.twitter.com/wC43kqJoKg — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) July 18, 2026

U.S. forces are expected to resume air strikes against military capabilities inside of Iran in response to the attack that left 10 soldiers and three sailors wounded. This is the latest in a series of tit-for-tat operations that the militaries have launched against one another since the fragile peace began to break over disagreements regarding the Strait of Hormuz shortly after the MoU was finalized.

While tensions between the two states have escalated in recent weeks, the peace deal penned between the two countries was understood to have remained in place. Now, the conflict that began with Operation Epic Fury months ago could resume on a greater scale.

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