DOJ Sues Maryland Over Sanctuary Policies Blocking Immigration Enforcement

The Department of Justice has filed a lawsuit against Maryland and Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown over the State’s sanctuary policies that interfere with the federal government’s enforcement of its immigration laws.

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The 33-page lawsuit targets the state of Maryland and its Attorney General Anthony Brown. The complaint says that Maryland's legislature enacted Senate Bill 791, which aims to "obstruct federal law enforcement and thwart the constitutional obligation of the President of the United States to take care that the immigration laws enacted by Congress are enforced."

The lawsuit aims to block Maryland from enforcing the law.

“Federal immigration officers merely enforce the laws that our Nation’s elected representatives in Congress passed, reflecting the will of We the People,” said Associate Attorney General Stanley Woodward. “When sanctuary jurisdictions enact laws to shield illegal aliens from federal law enforcement, it is not merely federal law that is violated, but the voices of everyday American voters silenced. Today’s suit proves that this Department will never stand for such lawless action from blue state leaders.”

🚨Justice Department Sues Maryland Over Sanctuary Policies



“Federal immigration officers merely enforce the laws that our Nation’s elected representatives in Congress passed, reflecting the will of We the People,” said @ASGWoodward. “When sanctuary jurisdictions enact laws to… pic.twitter.com/OrWODBbVZj — U.S. Department of Justice (@TheJusticeDept) July 9, 2026

The lawsuit says that Maryland’s sanctuary policies are illegal under federal law.

The lawsuit claims that Maryland has refused to cooperate with federal immigration authorities and has already had negative operational consequences for federal immigration law enforcement, with facilities refusing to facilitate transferring illegal aliens to federal custody even when presented with a routine detainer.

“The American people are ultimately the ones who suffer when states pass these irresponsible sanctuary policies,” said Assistant Attorney General Brett A. Shumate of the Justice Department’s Civil Division. “The Department of Justice will always defend the Constitution and the rule of law, and it does so today by challenging Maryland’s efforts to thwart federal immigration enforcement.”

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1_2026.07.09_complaint by scott.mcclallen





Under @DAGToddBlanche's leadership, this @TheJusticeDept is making good on @POTUS's promise to the American people that no sanctuary jurisdiction can flout our Nation's immigration laws! https://t.co/CN3nJrUDIX — Stanley E. Woodward, Jr. (@ASGWoodward) July 9, 2026

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The lawsuit says that the Supremacy Clause of the U.S. Constitution preempts Maryland's efforts to obstruct federal law enforcement, which put citizens at risk.

Acting Attorney General Blanche has instructed the Department’s Civil Division to identify state and local laws, policies, and practices that facilitate violations of federal laws or impede lawful federal operations. Today’s lawsuit is the latest in a series of 20 other lawsuits brought by the Civil Division targeting illegal policies designed to thwart federal law enforcement across the country, including in Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, and New York.

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