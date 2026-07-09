DOJ Sues Maryland Over Sanctuary Policies Blocking Immigration Enforcement

Oh, You Know the Dems Are Going to Go Ballistic Over Trump's Move
Oh, You Know the Dems Are Going to Go Ballistic Over Trump's Move
VIP
Jen Psaki's Faux Platner Outrage
Jen Psaki's Faux Platner Outrage
VIP
More Platner Grappling in the Press; An ICE Shooting Has the Bulwark Gang Bothered by the Facts
More Platner Grappling in the Press; An ICE Shooting Has the Bulwark Gang...
Democrats Unanimously Opposed the Working Families Tax Cuts. Now They're Trying to Take Credit for It.
Democrats Unanimously Opposed the Working Families Tax Cuts. Now They're Trying to Take...
250 Years After Independence, New Index Asks Whether Government Is Stifling America's Charitable Spirit
250 Years After Independence, New Index Asks Whether Government Is Stifling America's Char...
VIP
Here's the Problem With Modern-Day Immigration, According to Milton Friedman
Here's the Problem With Modern-Day Immigration, According to Milton Friedman
NH Casino Owner Pleads Guilty to Stealing $255K in COVID-19 Relief Funds
NH Casino Owner Pleads Guilty to Stealing $255K in COVID-19 Relief Funds
VIP
Boston Accounting Firm Owner Sentenced in $1.6 Million Under-the-Table Pay Scheme
Boston Accounting Firm Owner Sentenced in $1.6 Million Under-the-Table Pay Scheme
The United States Is Still Talking to Iran After Big Strikes
The United States Is Still Talking to Iran After Big Strikes
West Virginia Woman Pleads Guilty to Stealing $160K From Disabled Veteran
West Virginia Woman Pleads Guilty to Stealing $160K From Disabled Veteran
VIP
This Canadian Woman Just Exposed the Fatal Flaws of Universal Healthcare
This Canadian Woman Just Exposed the Fatal Flaws of Universal Healthcare
Boston Store Owner Sentenced After $7 Million SNAP Fraud Scheme
Boston Store Owner Sentenced After $7 Million SNAP Fraud Scheme
Susan Collins Already Defeated One of Her Possible Democrat Challengers
Susan Collins Already Defeated One of Her Possible Democrat Challengers
Talarico Has Another Tenet of His Fake Christianity
Talarico Has Another Tenet of His Fake Christianity
Tipsheet

DOJ Sues Maryland Over Sanctuary Policies Blocking Immigration Enforcement

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | July 09, 2026 9:30 PM
DOJ Sues Maryland Over Sanctuary Policies Blocking Immigration Enforcement
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura, File

The Department of Justice has filed a lawsuit against Maryland and Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown over the State’s sanctuary policies that interfere with the federal government’s enforcement of its immigration laws.

Advertisement

The 33-page lawsuit targets the state of Maryland and its Attorney General Anthony Brown. The complaint says that Maryland's legislature enacted Senate Bill 791, which aims to "obstruct federal law enforcement and thwart the constitutional obligation of the President of the United States to take care that the immigration laws enacted by Congress are enforced."

The lawsuit aims to block Maryland from enforcing the law. 

“Federal immigration officers merely enforce the laws that our Nation’s elected representatives in Congress passed, reflecting the will of We the People,” said Associate Attorney General Stanley Woodward. “When sanctuary jurisdictions enact laws to shield illegal aliens from federal law enforcement, it is not merely federal law that is violated, but the voices of everyday American voters silenced. Today’s suit proves that this Department will never stand for such lawless action from blue state leaders.”

Recommended

Oh, You Know the Dems Are Going to Go Ballistic Over Trump's Move Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

DOJ ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION LAWSUIT MARYLAND SANCTUARY CITIES

The lawsuit says that Maryland’s sanctuary policies are illegal under federal law. 

The lawsuit claims that Maryland has refused to cooperate with federal immigration authorities and has already had negative operational consequences for federal immigration law enforcement, with facilities refusing to facilitate transferring illegal aliens to federal custody even when presented with a routine detainer.  

“The American people are ultimately the ones who suffer when states pass these irresponsible sanctuary policies,” said Assistant Attorney General Brett A. Shumate of the Justice Department’s Civil Division.  “The Department of Justice will always defend the Constitution and the rule of law, and it does so today by challenging Maryland’s efforts to thwart federal immigration enforcement.”

 1_2026.07.09_complaint  by  scott.mcclallen 


Advertisement


The lawsuit says that the Supremacy Clause of the U.S. Constitution preempts Maryland's efforts to obstruct federal law enforcement, which put citizens at risk. 

Acting Attorney General Blanche has instructed the Department’s Civil Division to identify state and local laws, policies, and practices that facilitate violations of federal laws or impede lawful federal operations. Today’s lawsuit is the latest in a series of 20 other lawsuits brought by the Civil Division targeting illegal policies designed to thwart federal law enforcement across the country, including in Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, and New York.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Oh, You Know the Dems Are Going to Go Ballistic Over Trump's Move Matt Vespa
How Low Can She Go? As Prosecutors Lay Out Case Against Tyler Robinson, Owens Offers to Help Defense Amy Curtis
Platner Is a Hilarious Symptom of Progressive Failure Kurt Schlichter
Mamdani's Embittered Fourth of July Rant to America Victor Davis Hanson
This Canadian Woman Just Exposed the Fatal Flaws of Universal Healthcare Julia Cassidy
Scott Jennings Reveals the Real Reason Democrats Turned on Graham Platner Dmitri Bolt

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Oh, You Know the Dems Are Going to Go Ballistic Over Trump's Move Matt Vespa
Advertisement