Landlord Socialist: El-Sayed's Business Ties Under Fire As He Leads Poll

A new poll shows Abdul El-Sayed leading Haley Stevens in Michigan’s Democratic U.S. Senate Primary.

The poll showed El-Sayed leading with 52 percent of the vote, trailed by Congresswoman Haley Stevens, who has 38 percent but has a fundraising lead and endorsements from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Sen. Gary Peters, and former Sen. Debbie Stabenow.

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The statewide poll was conducted by Mitchell Research & Communications, Inc., on July 28-29, 2026, of 406 likely voters in the August Democratic Primary Election.

Michigan Senate Democratic Primary



🟦 Abdul El-Sayed: 52%

🟦 Haley Stevens: 38%

——

Mitchell Research | 7/28-29 | LVhttps://t.co/l8rTGRHjXj pic.twitter.com/3HXIR3YOVf — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) July 31, 2026

State Senator Mallory McMorrow, who suspended her campaign in June, has dropped to four percent, and seven percent are undecided.

El-Sayed is backed by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (NY-14), Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), and other Democratic Socialists.

Meanwhile, the establishment Democrat party has backed Stevens.

El-Sayed leans far left and is a member of the Democratic Socialists of America, which wants to abolish borders, give amnesty to illegal immigrants, and abolish prisons, defund the Pentagon, abolish the Senate, replace the presidency and the Supreme Court, and abolish the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

El-Sayed has attacked Stevens for taking money from the American Israel Public Affairs Committee, while Stevens has fired back at El-Sayed for delaying the release of his tax returns.

“He talks about money out of politics, money in your pockets but we don’t know who’s been putting money into his pocket,” Stevens says of El-Sayed. “You got large scale corporations… the podcast… He’s not just taking corporate money maybe he’s the commercial for it.” pic.twitter.com/jhrBeZeiQ3 — Sam Robinson (@samueljrob) July 26, 2026

Although El-Sayed claims to be a socialist, his tax returns show that his family claims multiple rental properties and businesses.

Isn’t it kind of strange that Abdul El-Sayed hates entrepreneurs and the free market so much but owns businesses and rental properties on two continents? Communism is the most hypocritical ideology of them all. pic.twitter.com/SaBxDEqfHh — Lisa McClain (@LisaForCongress) July 30, 2026

Michigan has nine days of early voting. The winner of the Aug. 4 election will face off against Republican Mike Rogers in November, and the winner of that seat will help decide which party controls the Senate.

Why do we stand with @AbdulElSayed?

Because he’s a fighter for:



Higher wages

Stronger unions

Lower bills

and expanded Medicare

…FOR ALL!



That’s why lobbyists are spending against him - and why your support makes all the difference.



Donate & help today: https://t.co/VKhwiKVaCi pic.twitter.com/7nFxNc694g — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 30, 2026

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