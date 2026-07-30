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Landlord Socialist: El-Sayed's Business Ties Under Fire As He Leads Poll

Scott McClallen Follow @ScottMcclallen
Jul 30, 2026 9:26 PM
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Landlord Socialist: El-Sayed's Business Ties Under Fire As He Leads Poll
AP Photo/Jose Juarez

A new poll shows Abdul El-Sayed leading Haley Stevens in Michigan’s Democratic U.S. Senate Primary.

The poll showed El-Sayed leading with 52 percent of the vote, trailed by Congresswoman Haley Stevens, who has 38 percent but has a fundraising lead and endorsements from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Sen. Gary Peters, and former Sen. Debbie Stabenow. 

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The statewide poll was conducted by Mitchell Research & Communications, Inc., on July 28-29, 2026, of 406 likely voters in the August Democratic Primary Election.

State Senator Mallory McMorrow, who suspended her campaign in June, has dropped to four percent, and seven percent are undecided. 

El-Sayed is backed by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (NY-14), Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), and other Democratic Socialists. 

Meanwhile, the establishment Democrat party has backed Stevens. 

El-Sayed leans far left and is a member of the Democratic Socialists of America, which wants to abolish borders, give amnesty to illegal immigrants, and abolish prisons, defund the Pentagon, abolish the Senate, replace the presidency and the Supreme Court, and abolish the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

El-Sayed has attacked Stevens for taking money from the American Israel Public Affairs Committee, while Stevens has fired back at El-Sayed for delaying the release of his tax returns. 

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Although El-Sayed claims to be a socialist, his tax returns show that his family claims multiple rental properties and businesses. 

 Michigan has nine days of early voting. The winner of the Aug. 4 election will face off against Republican Mike Rogers in November, and the winner of that seat will help decide which party controls the Senate. 

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | ABDUL EL-SAYED | ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ | BERNIE SANDERS | DEMOCRAT PARTY
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