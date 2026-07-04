VP Vance to America: 'Reject the Two-Dimensional View' of Our Nation on Its 250th Birthday

Vice President J.D. Vance gave a 20-minute speech aboard the USS Kearsarge in New York Harbor on America’s 250th birthday.

Vance said that more than 50 countries nationwide sent fighters or naval vessels to the U.S.

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“We celebrate 250 years of America facing the future without fear. We celebrate 250 years of proving what a free people can achieve by the providence of our almighty Creator.”

.@VP in New York Harbor: "By July of 1776, 80% of New York’s population had emptied out in anticipation of the coming violence, and that brings us back to our great General Washington. He knew the battles to come would be bruising and would demand much of his men, but they needed… pic.twitter.com/tvKqLzxps2 — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) July 4, 2026





Vance urged Americans to unite on America’s birthday and remember why the nation was founded.

“We are a people formed by generations of self-governance and personal industry. We are formed by Frontier Assembly Hall and Congregation, by River Valley and Prairie and Factory Floor. We are formed by the conviction that we are bound to one another, not only by bloodline or creed alone, but by a common character, a shared faith, a shared future.

🚨 JD VANCE JUST NOW: "REJECT the view of your nation that sees only its sins, but not its grace and its greatness."



🔥



"Everything that we have done, everything that we have done as a country, we have done together. Not as citizens divided against each other, but as a common… pic.twitter.com/VgMjg8j40w — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) July 4, 2026





Vance urged Americans to “reject the two-dimensional view” of America that ignores the great figures in America’s history who sacrificed to build the country we live in today.

Vice President JD Vance tells the story of General George Washington reading the Declaration of Independence to his troops before battle in 1776.



“They needed to know EXACTLY what they were being asked to fight for.”



Vance says those same words still stir our hearts and remind… pic.twitter.com/cy1OUGIFGV — Overton (@overton_news) July 4, 2026





“Reject that America is a place for zero-sum thinking, because it’s not. Our history is one of people carving a great civilization out of the wilderness. Reject the view of your nation that sees only its sins, but not its grace and greatness.”

.@VP: "You will hear a couple small but loud voices today speak obsessively not of our national greatness, but of our national imperfections... They will tell you that America is just another country where the weak struggle against the strong, and if they acknowledge that there… pic.twitter.com/ZcyJS65p9R — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) July 4, 2026





“Everything that we have done, everything that we have done as a country, we have done together, not as citizens divided against each other, but as a common people working toward a common future.”

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🚨 NOW: VP Vance just said it PERFECTLY then WALKED OFF stage to greet servicemembers



"We'll need to do our part to create the next 250 years of American greatness. So I say to all my fellow Americans — I'm proud of you. Happy birthday and happy birthday to our great nation!"… pic.twitter.com/TsAfMBa6EL — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) July 4, 2026

Vice President JD Vance Delivers Remarks Aboard the USS Kearsarge in New York Harbor, NY https://t.co/UZ1du3sG1j — The White House (@WhiteHouse) July 4, 2026

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