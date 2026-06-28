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Tipsheet

RFK Jr., Dr. Oz: Over 1 Million Enrolled in Obamacare With No Social Security Number

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | June 28, 2026 2:00 PM
RFK Jr., Dr. Oz: Over 1 Million Enrolled in Obamacare With No Social Security Number
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

More than 1 million people have exploited the Obamacare marketplace by enrolling people without identity verification, Health and Human Services Secretary RFK Jr. said. 

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RFK Jr. and Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Director Dr. Oz said in a video posted on social media that over 1 million people enrolled in Obamacare have no listed Social Security number. 

The duo said that healthcare fraud affects millions of Americans and that they will expose bad actors who steal from taxpayers. 

Medicare, Medicaid, related premium tax credits, and children's health insurance cost taxpayers $1.1 trillion, $708 billion, $112 billion, and $25 billion in fiscal year 2026, respectively, according to the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office

The ever-growing cost contributes significantly to the national debt, which sits at about $39 trillion. 

Earlier this week, President Donald Trump's Department of Justice announced fraud charges against hundreds of defendants, alleging losses of at least $6.5 billion to taxpayers. 

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