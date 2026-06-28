RFK Jr., Dr. Oz: Over 1 Million Enrolled in Obamacare With No Social Security Number

More than 1 million people have exploited the Obamacare marketplace by enrolling people without identity verification, Health and Human Services Secretary RFK Jr. said.

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RFK Jr. and Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Director Dr. Oz said in a video posted on social media that over 1 million people enrolled in Obamacare have no listed Social Security number.

.@DrOzCMS and I are exposing how bad actors exploited the Obamacare marketplace by enrolling people without proper verification and profiting at taxpayers' expense.



The Trump Administration is taking decisive action to stop these corrupt schemes, recover taxpayer dollars, and… pic.twitter.com/ea5dN31S9n — Secretary Kennedy (@SecKennedy) June 27, 2026

The duo said that healthcare fraud affects millions of Americans and that they will expose bad actors who steal from taxpayers.

Medicare, Medicaid, related premium tax credits, and children's health insurance cost taxpayers $1.1 trillion, $708 billion, $112 billion, and $25 billion in fiscal year 2026, respectively, according to the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office.

The ever-growing cost contributes significantly to the national debt, which sits at about $39 trillion.

Earlier this week, President Donald Trump's Department of Justice announced fraud charges against hundreds of defendants, alleging losses of at least $6.5 billion to taxpayers.

Over 1 million people are on Obamacare with no Social Security number, per Sec. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Dr. Oz. — Leading Report (@LeadingReport) June 27, 2026

🚨 OBAMACARE FRAUD EXPOSED: Over 1 MILLION people are enrolled in Obamacare WITHOUT a Social Security number.



OBAMACARE IS A SCAM. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) June 27, 2026

Wanna know why healthcare is so expensive now? It's because of Obamacare. It ruined healthcare. — Capitalist Rick (@Capitalist_Rick) June 27, 2026

🚨 INSANE FRAUD EXPOSED: RFK JR. + DR. OZ JUST DROPPED A NUKE ON OBAMACARE!



OVER ONE MILLION people enrolled with NO Social Security Number, fake identities, stolen info, ghost applicants raking in millions for shady insurance agents!



Biden’s crew gutted the guardrails and… pic.twitter.com/X8b1CUwK0M — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) June 27, 2026

Fraudsters don’t just steal from taxpayers, they endanger the lives of our most vulnerable neighbors and bleed programs dry.



Well said, @DrOzCMS. https://t.co/UV5y6eqGEw — White House Task Force to Eliminate Fraud (@WHFraudTF) June 27, 2026

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Large-scale entitlement spending will always leave us vulnerable to widespread waste, fraud, and abuse.



It’s not going to work to say “okay, we’ll just get smarter about how administer it.”



The vulnerability inheres in any system that involves perpetually writing blank checks. https://t.co/wYbu2YTa1F — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) June 27, 2026

Dr Oz is doing far more to uncover and stop Medicaid and Medicare fraud than any previous CMS administrator. $Billions of your money is being saved. He’s one of the best appointments Pres Trump has made. pic.twitter.com/EizGt7i3Xz — David Asman (@DavidAsmanfox) June 27, 2026

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