RFK Jr., Dr. Oz: Over 1 Million Enrolled in Obamacare With No Social Security Number

More than 1 million people have exploited the Obamacare marketplace by enrolling people without identity verification, Health and Human Services Secretary RFK Jr. said.
RFK Jr. and Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Director Dr. Oz said in a video posted on social media that over 1 million people enrolled in Obamacare have no listed Social Security number.
.@DrOzCMS and I are exposing how bad actors exploited the Obamacare marketplace by enrolling people without proper verification and profiting at taxpayers' expense.— Secretary Kennedy (@SecKennedy) June 27, 2026
The Trump Administration is taking decisive action to stop these corrupt schemes, recover taxpayer dollars, and… pic.twitter.com/ea5dN31S9n
The duo said that healthcare fraud affects millions of Americans and that they will expose bad actors who steal from taxpayers.
Medicare, Medicaid, related premium tax credits, and children's health insurance cost taxpayers $1.1 trillion, $708 billion, $112 billion, and $25 billion in fiscal year 2026, respectively, according to the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office.
The ever-growing cost contributes significantly to the national debt, which sits at about $39 trillion.
Earlier this week, President Donald Trump's Department of Justice announced fraud charges against hundreds of defendants, alleging losses of at least $6.5 billion to taxpayers.
Recommended
Over 1 million people are on Obamacare with no Social Security number, per Sec. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Dr. Oz.— Leading Report (@LeadingReport) June 27, 2026
🚨 OBAMACARE FRAUD EXPOSED: Over 1 MILLION people are enrolled in Obamacare WITHOUT a Social Security number.— Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) June 27, 2026
OBAMACARE IS A SCAM.
Wanna know why healthcare is so expensive now? It's because of Obamacare. It ruined healthcare.— Capitalist Rick (@Capitalist_Rick) June 27, 2026
🚨 INSANE FRAUD EXPOSED: RFK JR. + DR. OZ JUST DROPPED A NUKE ON OBAMACARE!— Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) June 27, 2026
OVER ONE MILLION people enrolled with NO Social Security Number, fake identities, stolen info, ghost applicants raking in millions for shady insurance agents!
Biden’s crew gutted the guardrails and… pic.twitter.com/X8b1CUwK0M
Fraudsters don’t just steal from taxpayers, they endanger the lives of our most vulnerable neighbors and bleed programs dry.— White House Task Force to Eliminate Fraud (@WHFraudTF) June 27, 2026
Well said, @DrOzCMS. https://t.co/UV5y6eqGEw
June 27, 2026
Large-scale entitlement spending will always leave us vulnerable to widespread waste, fraud, and abuse.— Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) June 27, 2026
It’s not going to work to say “okay, we’ll just get smarter about how administer it.”
The vulnerability inheres in any system that involves perpetually writing blank checks. https://t.co/wYbu2YTa1F
Dr Oz is doing far more to uncover and stop Medicaid and Medicare fraud than any previous CMS administrator. $Billions of your money is being saved. He’s one of the best appointments Pres Trump has made. pic.twitter.com/EizGt7i3Xz— David Asman (@DavidAsmanfox) June 27, 2026
Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.
Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member