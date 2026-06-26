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United States Announces Strikes Against Iran Moments After Trump Warning

Cameron Arcand
Cameron Arcand | June 26, 2026 4:12 PM
United States Announces Strikes Against Iran Moments After Trump Warning
X/The White House

The United States Central Command announced strikes against Iran in response to drone strikes against a cargo ship in the Strait of Hormuz, just moments after President Donald Trump left the door open to a possible response on Friday afternoon.

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"U.S. aircraft struck Iranian missile and drone storage locations and coastal radar sites after Iran hit M/V Ever Lovely on June 25 with a one-way attack drone. The Singapore-flagged cargo ship was exiting the Strait of Hormuz along the Omani coast at the time of Iran’s attack," the statement read.

"The unwarranted aggression against commercial shipping by Iranian forces clearly violated the ceasefire. Furthermore, Iran’s dangerous behavior undermined freedom of navigation as commerce increasingly flows through the vital international trade corridor," it continued, adding that the American "military remains present and vigilant to ensure all aspects of the agreement with Iran are adhered to, obeyed, and in full force and effect."

CENTCOM forces continue to provide safe passage coordination and support to commercial vessels transiting the strait. The U.S. military remains present and vigilant to ensure all aspects of the agreement with Iran are adhered to, obeyed, and in full force and effect.

Trump said that the drone strikes by Iran were a break in the ceasefire agreement.

"Well, you'll find out,” he told reporters in the Oval Office on Friday following an event highlighting the Trump administration’s Religious Liberty Commission report. 

“I don't like the fact that they took a shot yesterday, actually four, we knocked down three – at a ship, not an allied ship, but a ship, a very expensive ship, and it was fine, but it took a little beating. They shouldn't be doing that, so you'll find out,” he added.

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Trump posted to Truth Social on Friday morning that the shots were “a foolish violation of our Ceasefire Agreement.”

“The Islamic Republic of Iran shot at least four One Way Attack Drones at Ships transversing the Strait of Hormuz,” he wrote. “One of the Drones solidly hit the upper deck of a large and very expensive Cargo Carrying Ship. Damage was done, but the Ship was able to proceed on its way. We knocked down three other Drones.”

The U.S. and Iran recently signed a memorandum of understanding with the hope of halting the conflict.

After a meeting with Republican senators on Capitol Hill on Wednesday, the president said that “Iran is being very nice – they’re agreeing to everything I want, and they have to. Otherwise we just go back and do what we have to do.”

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