Two Former Utah Court Clerks Arrested for Allegedly Helping Illegal Alien Escape ICE

The Graham Platner Nazi Tattoo Story Just Got Worse
The Graham Platner Nazi Tattoo Story Just Got Worse
Wait, Did Trump Just Clinch a Deal With Iran?
Wait, Did Trump Just Clinch a Deal With Iran?
Black Commentator Has the Solution for the 'White People Problem' in America
Black Commentator Has the Solution for the 'White People Problem' in America
Florida Supreme Court Hands Dems a Massive Loss in Fight Over New Congressional Maps
Florida Supreme Court Hands Dems a Massive Loss in Fight Over New Congressional...
This Guy Wanted Jerry Seinfeld to Say 'Free Palestine' After the Knicks Game. His Response Was Great
This Guy Wanted Jerry Seinfeld to Say 'Free Palestine' After the Knicks Game....
Hakeem Jeffries Wants to Focus on the Economy but His Fellow Democrats Are Stuck on Stupid
Hakeem Jeffries Wants to Focus on the Economy but His Fellow Democrats Are...
VIP
Lawrence O'Donnell Backs Iran Over U.S.; Bill Kristol Frets a Trump Takeover of...the Executive Branch?
Lawrence O'Donnell Backs Iran Over U.S.; Bill Kristol Frets a Trump Takeover of...the...
VIP
Democrats Can’t Even Admit CA Elections Aren’t Secure, and That’s the Real Problem
Democrats Can’t Even Admit CA Elections Aren’t Secure, and That’s the Real Problem
First Lady Melania Trump Unveils a Major New Financial Program for Foster Youth
First Lady Melania Trump Unveils a Major New Financial Program for Foster Youth
Contractors, Execs Pay $21.3M to Settle Fraud Scheme Targeting Disabled Veteran Business Programs
Contractors, Execs Pay $21.3M to Settle Fraud Scheme Targeting Disabled Veteran Business P...
VIP
Former Staffer for Abdul El-Sayed's Senate Campaign Charged in University of Michigan Threat Case
Former Staffer for Abdul El-Sayed's Senate Campaign Charged in University of Michigan Thre...
Brooklyn Daycare Director Allegedly Stole $2.75M to Fund WWE Trips, Luxury Goods
Brooklyn Daycare Director Allegedly Stole $2.75M to Fund WWE Trips, Luxury Goods
Reflection Pool Renovators Got a Special Treat From Trump As the Capital Prepares for America 250
Reflection Pool Renovators Got a Special Treat From Trump As the Capital Prepares...
Virginia Grocery Store Owner Sentenced to Nearly 3 Years for $2.1 Million Food Stamp Fraud
Virginia Grocery Store Owner Sentenced to Nearly 3 Years for $2.1 Million Food...
Tipsheet

Two Former Utah Court Clerks Arrested for Allegedly Helping Illegal Alien Escape ICE

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | June 11, 2026 8:00 PM
Two Former Utah Court Clerks Arrested for Allegedly Helping Illegal Alien Escape ICE
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura, File

Two former Utah state court clerks have been arrested and accused of helping an illegal alien evade U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement 

The clerks also allegedly obstructed immigration proceedings and the lawful enforcement of United States immigration laws by helping at least one of three other illegal aliens escape out a backdoor of the Logan City Municipal Justice Court so that ICE could not arrest or deport them. 

Advertisement

Jennifer Joma, 27, and Lauren Kelsey Morrow, 26, both of Logan, Utah, were indicted on June 3, 2026.

According to allegations in court documents, on April 9, 2026, Joma and Morrow were working at the Logan City Municipal Justice Court in Logan when an ICE Enforcement and Removal Officer (ICE-ERO) entered the justice court to arrest an illegal alien for immigration-related charges.

 Jenniferjoma Laurenmorrow.indictment  by  scott.mcclallen 


 The ICE officer had an administrative warrant for the illegal alien who was at the justice court for a court hearing. The ICE officer left the secure area and eventually went outside and waited in his car for his target to leave the courthouse before trying to make the lawful arrest.

As alleged in court documents, after Joma and Morrow learned that ICE was there to arrest an illegal alien, they took steps to identify ICE’s target. These steps included misusing court databases to determine the alienage of everyone who was listed on the court docket. During their searches, they identified multiple non-U.S. citizens, and before those non-citizens would leave the courthouse, Joma and Morrow intercepted them. ICE’s intended target was among the unauthorized aliens whom Joma and Morrow helped slip out a back door of the courthouse. 

Recommended

The Graham Platner Nazi Tattoo Story Just Got Worse Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

DOJ ICE ILLEGAL ALIEN ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION UTAH

Joma and Morrow allegedly led the individuals down a secure area, several hallways, and eventually out of the courthouse without being seen by ICE.

After sneaking out the back door of the courthouse for the first time with an alien, Morrow and Joma were spotted on a surveillance camera waving and smiling at it, and Morrow used her middle finger in an obscene gesture at the camera. On the second trip, Joma drove off with three aliens in her car before returning alone to the courthouse for work. 

Joma and Morrow are charged with conspiracy to transport and harbor illegal aliens, harboring illegal aliens, and obstruction of proceedings before departments and agencies. Joma is also charged with transporting illegal aliens. Their initial appearance on the indictment is scheduled for June 11, 2026, at 10:15 a.m., in courtroom 8.4 at the Orrin G. Hatch United States District Courthouse in downtown Salt Lake City.

United States Attorney Melissa Holyoak of the District of Utah made the announcement.

The case is being investigated by Homeland Security Investigations (HSI).

Assistant United States Attorney Todd Bouton of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Utah is prosecuting the case.

Advertisement

This case is part of Operation Take Back America, a nationwide initiative that marshals the full resources of the Department of Justice to repel the invasion of illegal immigration, achieve the total elimination of cartels and transnational criminal organizations (TCOs), and protect our communities from the perpetrators of violent crime.

An indictment is merely an allegation, and all defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law. 
 

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Graham Platner Nazi Tattoo Story Just Got Worse Matt Vespa
Don’t Panic About Trump’s Iran Strategy Just Yet Kurt Schlichter
Stop Destroying Civilization! Victor Davis Hanson
Wait, Did Trump Just Clinch a Deal With Iran? Matt Vespa
Black Commentator Has the Solution for the 'White People Problem' in America Matt Vespa
Female Wrestler Sexually Assaulted on the Mat by a Man Competing As a Female Julia Cassidy

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

The Graham Platner Nazi Tattoo Story Just Got Worse Matt Vespa
Advertisement