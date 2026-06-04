Pennsylvania Man Pleads Guilty to Defrauding Pandemic Broadband Program of $741,000

Latest Graham Platner Story Veers Into 'Me Too' Territory
Latest Graham Platner Story Veers Into 'Me Too' Territory
Reports: More CBS News Reporters Could Leave Following Scott Pelley's Termination
Reports: More CBS News Reporters Could Leave Following Scott Pelley's Termination
Watch These Two Guests on CNN Absolutely Cook Dems Over Their Support for Graham Platner
Watch These Two Guests on CNN Absolutely Cook Dems Over Their Support for...
Someone Should Check on John Cornyn After His Break With Trump
Someone Should Check on John Cornyn After His Break With Trump
Graham Platner Hates Corporations, but He Sure Loves Their Money
Graham Platner Hates Corporations, but He Sure Loves Their Money
VIP
The Press Support for Pelley Becomes More Strained; MMA at the WH Is Proof of Fascism
The Press Support for Pelley Becomes More Strained; MMA at the WH Is...
Mike Pence Hits the Book Tour Trail and Takes Aim at the 'Populist Right' on CNN
Mike Pence Hits the Book Tour Trail and Takes Aim at the 'Populist...
VIP
AI Will Reshape the Economy—And That’s Exactly the Point
AI Will Reshape the Economy—And That’s Exactly the Point
Time to Clean Up California's Election Laws — and Others
Time to Clean Up California's Election Laws — and Others
Illegal Alien Indicted for Allegedly Stealing Identity to Obtain $44K in Unemployment and SNAP Benefits
Illegal Alien Indicted for Allegedly Stealing Identity to Obtain $44K in Unemployment and...
The Left Defended Kaitlan Collins, but They're Silent on Pelosi Telling a Reporter to 'Shut Up'
The Left Defended Kaitlan Collins, but They're Silent on Pelosi Telling a Reporter...
Candace Owens Touts Russia's 'Christian Heritage' — Here's What She Left Out
Candace Owens Touts Russia's 'Christian Heritage' — Here's What She Left Out
VA Judge Dismisses Indictments Against Trans-Identifying Sex Offender Who Exposed Himself to Women
VA Judge Dismisses Indictments Against Trans-Identifying Sex Offender Who Exposed Himself...
EXCLUSIVE: Science Is 'Alive and Well' at This Trump Admin Agency, Top Official Explains
EXCLUSIVE: Science Is 'Alive and Well' at This Trump Admin Agency, Top Official...
Tipsheet

Pennsylvania Man Pleads Guilty to Defrauding Pandemic Broadband Program of $741,000

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | June 04, 2026 6:00 PM
Pennsylvania Man Pleads Guilty to Defrauding Pandemic Broadband Program of $741,000
AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File

A Pennsylvania man has pleaded guilty to allegedly stealing over $741,000 from the federal government. 

Krandon Wenger, 25, of Lititz, Pennsylvania, entered a plea of guilty earlier this week before United States District Judge Joseph F. Leeson Jr. to two counts of wire fraud, arising from a pandemic program fraud scheme in which he defrauded the government of more than $741,000.

Advertisement

The defendant was charged by information last month; with this plea, he has waived prosecution by indictment.

As detailed in court filings and statements, the Affordable Connectivity Program (“ACP”) was funded by the 2021 Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and provided financial support to eligible, low-income households, so those households could continue to receive broadband services during the COVID-19 pandemic. 

The ACP authorized a monthly reimbursement of $30 per household, or $75 for households on tribal lands, to be paid to a household’s broadband access provider.

In March of 2022, the defendant, who owned and controlled a company called K20 Wireless, LLC (“K20 Wireless”), submitted an application for K20 Wireless to become an ACP broadband provider. After K20 Wireless’s application was approved in April 2022, the company began to enroll subscribers and submit monthly certifications for ACP reimbursements. 

Most of K20 Wireless’s reimbursement requests were for subscribers who purportedly lived on tribal lands and, therefore, received the higher reimbursements of $75 per month. However, these tribal ACP claims were false. 

In reality, the defendant had caused employees and agents of K20 Wireless to change the residential addresses of K20 Wireless ACP subscribers from non-tribal lands to tribal lands, before submitting the claims. Because K20 Wireless was entitled to receive only $30 per month for these subscriber households, not $75, the defendant’s fraud scheme caused the Federal Communications Commission (“FCC”) to overpay K20 Wireless by approximately $741,726.

Recommended

Latest Graham Platner Story Veers Into 'Me Too' Territory Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

COVID-19 CRIME DOJ FBI PENNSYLVANIA

The defendant is scheduled to be sentenced on September 28 and faces a maximum possible term of 20 years in prison on each wire fraud count.

This case was investigated by the FBI, with assistance from the FCC’s Enforcement Bureau, and is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Francis A. Weber.

On April 7, the Department of Justice announced the creation of the National Fraud Enforcement Division (“Fraud Division”). The Fraud Division is laser-focused on investigating and prosecuting those who commit fraud against the American people. The Department’s work to combat fraud supports President Trump’s Task Force to Eliminate Fraud, a whole-of-government effort chaired by Vice President J.D. Vance to eliminate fraud, waste, and abuse within federal benefit programs.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Latest Graham Platner Story Veers Into 'Me Too' Territory Matt Vespa
Watch These Two Guests on CNN Absolutely Cook Dems Over Their Support for Graham Platner Matt Vespa
Iranian Endgames? Victor Davis Hanson
Herr Platner Is Taking Democrat Credibility Down With Him Kurt Schlichter
Reports: More CBS News Reporters Could Leave Following Scott Pelley's Termination Matt Vespa
Secretary Duffy Demands Answers After Great-Grandmother Is Murdered on the City's MARTA Amy Curtis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Latest Graham Platner Story Veers Into 'Me Too' Territory Matt Vespa
Advertisement