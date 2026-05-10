Widow of Assassinated Conservative Icon Tells Graduates: Get Married, Build Families, Live With Purpose

Erika Kirk gave a graduation speech at Hillsdale College, a small liberal arts college in Michigan, on Saturday.

She encouraged graduates to get married young and raise strong families. Kirk encouraged graduates to live with purpose and clarity.

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Kirk recounted how her late husband, Charlie, who was publicly assassinated in September 2025, started Turning Point USA from a garage in Illinois. That organization spread to colleges nationwide.

.@MrsErikaKirk: Seeing a nation drifting further from God, Charlie Kirk made it his mission to help lead America back. 🩷 pic.twitter.com/EtsiA738ri — America First Policy Institute (@A1Policy) May 10, 2026

She encouraged graduates to live with intention, make good choices, and form a blueprint of your life before others can see it.

"I want you to embrace the similar blueprint of my husband, where he'd love to point out that God made us purposeful beings."

"And continue forward in life with clarity and intention, and you will come to understand that life is not defined by the abundance of options, but by the weight of the choices that you make within them."

"Those choices, more often than not, are not dramatic or obvious, but quiet and compounding, forming the blueprint of your life long before anyone else can see what you are building."

🚨 ERIKA KIRK says it PERFECTLY during her commencement speech at Hillsdale College — a place Charlie loved:



"I want you embrace the similar blueprint of my husband, where he'd love to point out that God made us purposeful beings."



"And continue forward in life with clarity and… pic.twitter.com/Ph4FnViZBA — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) May 9, 2026

Kirk encourages graduates to pursue learning their whole lives, build and maintain deep friendships, and read great books.

🚨 THE SPEECH AMERICA NEEDS.



Mrs. Erika Kirk just dropped pure truth at Hillsdale College:



Young Americans, get married and raise families.



To the men: You are called to provide, lead, and anchor your families in strength and consistency.



To the women: You are called to… pic.twitter.com/CkGOWpxdYM — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) May 10, 2026

Kirk accepted an honorary degree on behalf of Charlie Kirk, who had close relationships with many at the college. While Charlie encouraged many students to skip college, he took online courses at Hillsdale, which is known for its rigorous classes.

🚨 JUST IN: Incredible moment as ERIKA KIRK just walked out at Hillsdale College to receive Honorary Doctorate degrees on behalf of Charlie Kirk 🙏🏻



Clarence Thomas is one other notable recipient of such an honor!



She also just gave a commencement speech to the graduating class… pic.twitter.com/ApP96rqHtI — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) May 9, 2026





Congratulations to the Hillsdale College Class of 2026.



Always remember, Strength Rejoices in the Challenge!



Erika Kirk, CEO and chair of @TPUSA, addressed the Class of 2026. pic.twitter.com/9XUhmkwhYQ — Hillsdale College (@Hillsdale) May 10, 2026

🇺🇸 Erika Kirk just walked across the stage at Hillsdale College to accept an Honorary Doctorate on behalf of Charlie Kirk.



Charlie built something that outlives him. Erika is carrying the torch. Hillsdale gets itpic.twitter.com/f6VJb6PRaf https://t.co/5tR5s2P1EF — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) May 9, 2026





Erika Kirk gives heartwarming commencement speech at Hillsdale college



"He was meticulous about his time.Down to the second, he knew his calendar so well. And as a couple, we always understood the finitude of life."



"And it's so humbling, the contrast between human limitation… pic.twitter.com/BsvBljYQ6h — J (@JayTC53) May 9, 2026

“Over time, your thoughts become your priorities and your priorities become your direction and your direction becomes unmistakably your life. And what you seek in life you will get. If you’re seeking the ugly, the conspiracy, the pain, you’ll find it. And if you’re seeking the good, the true, and the beautiful, you’ll find that as well.”

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Erika Kirk trashes conspiracy theorists during her speech after receiving an honorary doctorate degree.



She told the crowd that if you're seeking the ugly, the conspiracies, and the pain, that is exactly what you deserve to find.



“What you seek in life, you will get.” pic.twitter.com/mkjCgigZjZ — Shadow of Ezra (@ShadowofEzra) May 9, 2026

At @Hillsdale we had our graduation ceremony. @MrsErikaKirk was our speaker. She gave a fine talk. But she did something else very few speakers do; she stood, for two hours, and shook the hand of every single graduate. 420 people she had never met. Just because. Thanks Erika. — Miles Smith IV (@IVMiles) May 9, 2026

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