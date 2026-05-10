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Higher Wages for Americans Is Apparently Bad News — If You're Bloomberg

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | May 10, 2026 4:00 PM
Higher Wages for Americans Is Apparently Bad News — If You're Bloomberg
AP Photo/Jose Juarez

A Bloomberg News story decries President Donald Trump’s plan to make H-1B workers more expensive for US employers. 

The changes aim to boost wages for American workers at the cost of companies that farm out jobs to lower-paid immigrants from other countries. 

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Bloomberg mourned that more jobs are opening to Americans instead of immigrants. 

It wrote: “Employers are already cutting back on H-1B visas for entry-level and less experienced workers because of the increased expense, easing the path for the most lucrative employees. The affects go beyond tech, of course, to other sectors that use H-1Bs including finance, medicine, civil engineering, research and education.” In other words, more jobs that pay higher wages opened for Americans after the Trump administration levied a $100,000 fee for H-1B candidates from other countries. Bloomberg wrote: “Before a recent crackdown, staffing firms that place IT professionals in other companies had played an outsize role in the annual H-1B lotteries used to assign the visas, often by flooding the pool with tens of thousands of applicants with unremarkable resumes who could be paid lower wages.”

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