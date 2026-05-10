Higher Wages for Americans Is Apparently Bad News — If You're Bloomberg

A Bloomberg News story decries President Donald Trump’s plan to make H-1B workers more expensive for US employers.

The changes aim to boost wages for American workers at the cost of companies that farm out jobs to lower-paid immigrants from other countries.

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Bloomberg mourned that more jobs are opening to Americans instead of immigrants.

It wrote: “Employers are already cutting back on H-1B visas for entry-level and less experienced workers because of the increased expense, easing the path for the most lucrative employees. The affects go beyond tech, of course, to other sectors that use H-1Bs including finance, medicine, civil engineering, research and education.” In other words, more jobs that pay higher wages opened for Americans after the Trump administration levied a $100,000 fee for H-1B candidates from other countries. Bloomberg wrote: “Before a recent crackdown, staffing firms that place IT professionals in other companies had played an outsize role in the annual H-1B lotteries used to assign the visas, often by flooding the pool with tens of thousands of applicants with unremarkable resumes who could be paid lower wages.”

What a strange way to admit that the goal is to drive down wages and deny jobs to Americans https://t.co/bCVpS7Ue70 — Auron MacIntyre (@AuronMacintyre) May 10, 2026

Reminder that, contrary to delusions on here, the admin is restricting H1B visas. It’s why cheap labor enthusiasts like Bloomberg whine about its policies https://t.co/YdRRiQcsZX — Scott Greer 6’2” IQ 187 (@ScottMGreer) May 10, 2026

So they're just admitting they don't want ot pay Americans American wages, and that H-1Bs were a means by which they suppressed wages??? https://t.co/VEmHQW40de — The American Tribune (@TAmTrib) May 10, 2026

H-1B scams are hurting American tech workers, flooding the workforce with unqualified hires, and taking jobs Americans could easily fill.



I'm urging @VP Vance, @SecRubio, @SecMullinDHS, and Acting Secretary Sonderling to investigate, prosecute, and remove those abusing our… pic.twitter.com/iTOsUClrPY — Congresswoman Beth Van Duyne (@RepBethVanDuyne) May 9, 2026





Bloomberg just admits that corporations want cheap labor and that there is no job shortage https://t.co/0Rm4nHvpdD — Brianna Lyman (@briannalyman2) May 10, 2026

You have to pay a American CS grad more than $17 a hour now.



You no longer have the option to bring in infinite migrant workers. https://t.co/Ekfb4IZFMV — Flat Ranger - UT (@UtahFlatRanger) May 10, 2026

Precisely what I've been saying for years. They were expanding the labor market to reduce labor costs and pump up asset values.



When we restrict immigration we raise wages for citizen workers without needing to "redistribute" through government subsidy programs. https://t.co/dlHo9FeZOB — Colin Redemer (@RedemTheTimes) May 10, 2026

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If there was a labor shortage, then wages would be rising precisely because employers are desperate for the talent. This shows employers only want H1Bs because they are cheap. https://t.co/gVCTPIYI9Z — Jared (@Jar3d__) May 9, 2026





Why does the H-1B cap apply to American tech employers but not to universities that take billions in taxpayer-funded research grants?



THE TOP 20 UNIVERSITY FILERS ALONE COLLECTED 133 BILLION IN FEDERAL GRANTS OVER THE PAST DECADE. pic.twitter.com/wDbbhXrjRX — Official Layoff (@LayoffAI) May 7, 2026

Employers Sponsoring H-1B Visas Year-Round (No Lottery Required):



Most people think: H-1B = Lottery; No lottery = No chance. But that's not true.



There's an entire category of employers that can sponsor H-1Bs: Year-round. No lottery.



No cap.



These are called cap-exempt… pic.twitter.com/EZcPflvlz5 — SIB (@seunibitoye_) May 7, 2026

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