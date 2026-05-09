Frontier Flight Fatally Hits Trespassing Pedestrian on Denver Runway, 12 Hurt

A plane hit and killed someone at the Denver Airport on Friday night while on the runway.

The plane was headed to Los Angeles. About 12 people were reported hurt and five were taken to the hospital.

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At approximately 11:19 p.m., Frontier Flight 4345 reported striking a pedestrian during takeoff at DEN. Emergency crews responded to the scene. Passengers were bussed to the terminal and the majority have since departed DEN on a new Frontier flight. (1/4) — Denver Int'l Airport (@DENAirport) May 9, 2026

DEN can confirm the pedestrian jumped the perimeter fence and was hit just two minutes later while crossing the runway. The pedestrian is deceased, and is not believed to be an employee of the airport nor have they been identified. (2/4) — Denver Int'l Airport (@DENAirport) May 9, 2026





DPD continues assisting w/ the investigation into the incident at DEN in which a pedestrian on a runway was struck by a plane during takeoff.



There are no updates beyond details provided by @DENAirport.https://t.co/ZHggJOfy1q



DPD remains in contact w/ DEN & federal partners — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) May 9, 2026





🚨#BREAKING: Watch as a Frontier Airlines aircraft forced to make an emergency after a pedestrian on the runway was struck and sucked into one of the jet’s engines⁰⁰ 📌#Denver | #Colorado



Watch as horrifying footage from earlier this morning shows the moment Frontier Flight… pic.twitter.com/jvaWjzvMey — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) May 9, 2026

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said that a trespasser breached airport security, scaled a fence, and ran onto the runway. That person was hit by Frontier Arilines Flight 4345 at high speed.

Late last night, a trespasser breached airport security at Denver Int’l Airport, deliberately scaled a perimeter fence, and ran out onto a runway.



The trespasser on the runway was then struck by Frontier Airlines Flight 4345 during takeoff at high speed. The pilot stopped… https://t.co/x2oVY1b0AH — Secretary Sean Duffy (@SecDuffy) May 9, 2026

Damn! Frontier Airlines hit a human being crossing the runway on takeoff in Denver. The ATC guy sounds a little flustered.



I’ve hit deer and rabbits before but never a person! Crazy. pic.twitter.com/MfmBJUhqba — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) May 9, 2026

Shocking picture of Frontier Airlines A321-271NX (reg. N646FR) left engine after it ingested a pedestrian during takeoff from Denver Airport https://t.co/hjbn9ACWwe pic.twitter.com/E86y9qB1m5 — AIRLIVE (@airlivenet) May 9, 2026

A Frontier plane fatally struck a pedestrian in Denver as it was taking off for Los Angeles Friday night, according to the airline and Denver International Airport.



The Airbus A321 was taking off from Denver and departing for Los Angeles when the person crossed the runway around… pic.twitter.com/LYM1nz4HdR — CBS News (@CBSNews) May 9, 2026

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NEW: The man who was struck by a Frontier Airlines jet preparing to take off from Denver International Airport had breached a perimeter fence just two minutes before being hit.



Video footage shows the chaotic moment when the plane's engine caught fire.



12 people onboard the… pic.twitter.com/zXMDjw7nwy — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) May 9, 2026

Insane video of a passengers on the Frontier Airlines jet that hit and killed a person walking on the runway being emergency evacuated from the plane in Denver Colorado last night! pic.twitter.com/HggdYpuvev — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) May 9, 2026

A Frontier Airlines plane hit and killed a pedestrian on the runway of the Denver International Airport during takeoff, airport authorities said, sparking an engine fire and forcing passengers to evacuate. https://t.co/4YSFIUhlna — The Associated Press (@AP) May 9, 2026

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