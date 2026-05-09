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Frontier Flight Fatally Hits Trespassing Pedestrian on Denver Runway, 12 Hurt

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | May 09, 2026 2:00 PM
Frontier Flight Fatally Hits Trespassing Pedestrian on Denver Runway, 12 Hurt
AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File

A plane hit and killed someone at the Denver Airport on Friday night while on the runway. 

The plane was headed to Los Angeles. About 12 people were reported hurt and five were taken to the hospital. 

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COLORADO TSA

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said that a trespasser breached airport security, scaled a fence, and ran onto the runway. That person was hit by Frontier Arilines Flight 4345 at high speed. 

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