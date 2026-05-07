Illegal Alien Pleads Guilty to Laundering Cash Stolen from Elderly Americans in Grandparent Scam

An illegal alien from the Dominican Republic residing in Paterson, New Jersey, pleaded guilty in federal court to a charge of money laundering conspiracy.

Engels Guillermo Almengot Valerio, 26, pleaded guilty to one count before Senior United States District Judge Nora Barry Fischer on May 4, 2026.

Advertisement

Valerio allegedly targeted elderly Americans, known as a grandparent scheme, and bilked them for money. Then he laundered the money, according to court records.

In connection with the guilty plea, the Court was advised that Valerio was a participant in a conspiracy that targeted elderly individuals, often referred to as a grandparent fraud scheme, from which he then laundered the fraud proceeds. In this scheme, conspirators living in the Dominican Republic called elderly individuals and impersonated the victims’ grandchildren or other relatives, falsely claiming that they were involved in a crisis such as an accident and/or arrest and needed immediate financial assistance, then handing the phone over to someone posing as a lawyer or bail bondsman seeking payment.

CASE UPDATE from @FBIPittsburgh Engels Guillermo Almengot Valerio, a resident of the Dominican Republic illegally residing in Paterson, New Jersey, pleaded guilty in federal court to a charge of money laundering conspiracy. Valerio was a participant in a conspiracy that targeted… pic.twitter.com/xCHdnga0K4 — FBI (@FBI) May 7, 2026





The scammers then arranged for unwitting rideshare drivers to pick up cash from the elderly victims, who were located throughout the United States, including in the Western District of Pennsylvania. The drivers drove the stolen money to a location where they met with a member of the conspiracy and handed over the cash.

Using a variety of investigative techniques, law enforcement identified Valerio as a participant in the scheme, determining that the defendant ordered the rides that picked up the cash, collected the fraud proceeds from the rideshare drivers, and further laundered the fraud proceeds once received through various bank accounts. He operated not just in the Western District of Pennsylvania, but also in New York, California, and Nevada. A search of his New Jersey residence uncovered further evidence of his participation in the conspiracy, including $12,000 in cash.

Judge Fischer scheduled sentencing for September 8, 2026. The law provides for a maximum total sentence of up to 20 years in prison, a fine of up to $500,000, or both. Under the federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed is based upon the seriousness of the offense and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

Assistant United States Attorney Brendan T. Conway is prosecuting this case on behalf of the government.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation, in conjunction with numerous other federal and state law enforcement agencies, including the New York City Police Department, conducted the investigation that led to the prosecution of Valerio.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.