In a State Rife With Fraud, This Is What Dems Focus on

Minnesota lawmakers have proposed a measure that would punish cities and counties that continue flying the old state flag instead of adopting the new one.

With all the fraud that was exposed in the state last year, this is what the state’s lawmakers are focused on.

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CBS Minnesota reported that eight lawmakers proposed a House bill that would cut local government aid to cities that keep the old flag. They introduced the measure in late April after several cities sought to restore the former flag or refused to fly the new design, which was unveiled in 2024.

This has turned a debate over a symbol into a conflict over state vs local government control. Mayors who oppose the bill contend that the state is trying to force its will on local governments. Supporters say the state should stand behind the new flag adopted for all Minnesotans.

HF 5077 would create a new state law requiring the commissioner of revenue to reduce aid to cities by 10 percent if it flies any Minnesota flag other than the one the State Emblems Redesign Commission certified.

8 DFL Legislators are threatening local autonomy and potentially driving up property tax levies by introducing HF 5077 -- a bill to punish cities for flying the old Minnesota flag.



Sign the petition to oppose this bill below!#MinnesotaFlag #MNLEG #Vote2026 pic.twitter.com/GwXB0Ke3Xu — Will Beck (@Beck4MN) April 27, 2026

This measure would not apply only to flagpoles. It covers any local government building that uses the old flag. Cities and counties would be required to notify the revenue commissioner by the end of the year if they flew the old flag. This means the decline in aid would occur the following year.

The state legislature established the State Emblems Redesign Commission in 2023 to reimagine the state flag and seal. The new emblem became official on May 11, 2024.

Democratic state Rep. Mike Freiberg told CBS Minnesota, “I've been a little disappointed in the cities around Minnesota that have been kind of manufacturing this culture war over this state flag.”

He further stated that “it was important for there to kind of be a statement legislatively in support of the new state flag, which is the officials state flag” and that “the old flag is not only kind of boring but also kind of racist.”

On the other side of the debate, Republican state Rep. Greg Davids told KAAL, “You can’t tell a town to fly whatever state flag you want and then take funding away if they dislike the new version.” He added, “This should be a freedom issue, not a financial one.”

State House Speaker Lisa Demuth said the bill “is dead on arrival. There is no way this bill is moving through.”

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