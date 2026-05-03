Here's Why This U.S. Senate Candidate Got Arrested For Threatening Trump

A man running for the U.S. Senate seat in Pennsylvania has been arrested for leaving voicemails threatening President Donald Trump and the family of an unnamed member of Congress.

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Raymond Eugene Chandler III has been charged with Influencing, Impeding or Retaliating against a Federal Official by Threatening a Family Member and Influencing, Impeding or Retaliating against a Federal Official by Threat, according to an unsealed affidavit from May 1.

One voicemail message Chandler allegedly sent to the unnamed member of Congress graphically depicts a scenario Chandler hoped the congressman would imagine where wealth protestors have surrounded his home before "they slit your throat and they slit your daughter’s throat and they slit everyone’s throat."

Authorities say that Chandler left a second message to the congressman, saying: "You've probably getting quite used to my voice. Sir, I’m calling this evening because what I want you to do is I want you to take a firearm. I want you to put it in your hand. I want you to walk into the Oval Office. I want you to put that firearm to the President’s head, and I want you to pull the trigger and I want you to kill him."

"He’s a liar among all liars," Chandler continued. "He’s a great deceiver. He’s the antichrist. I want you to walk into the Oval Office with a gun in your hand. I want you to put it to his temple, and I want you to pull the trigger."

"I want you to kill the President," Chandler added. "I want you to assassinate the President."

While court documents do not name the elected official Chandler allegedly called, Chandler does refer to the individual as "Senator" and as well as his representative. Chandler's campaign website denotes that he is running against Sen. John Fetterman and contains an open letter to Republican Sen. David McCormick where he states: "Is your wealth really worth the deaths of millions of people, that will result from your hoarding of it? I am telling you, the next shock to the system will result in violent revolution – of which you cannot be saved from. I’m not threatening it. I hope to God it doesn’t come, that is why I am developing this plan now, so we can prevent it from coming."

Chandler’s website does not indicate party affiliation itself, but does contain a link to ActBlue, the platform used for fundraising by the Democrat Party. The link has been disabled at this time.

Update: "An online fundraising page tied to his campaign on ActBlue was no longer active as of Friday, returning a 404 error."https://t.co/cl5m9NxauQ



So, another crazy Republican. Right? https://t.co/Ljzc8fpqqH pic.twitter.com/BA600KTNHH — Rasmussen Reports (@Rasmussen_Poll) May 2, 2026

Chandler’s website states that he is campaigning on abolishing ICE, “increasing the size of the House,” changing “how senators are elected,” and “establishing a universal basic income.” An included image shows a screenshot from an anime series with the caption “Better a pig than a Fascist.”

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Chandler also promoted his “values” which include a blog post written about his beliefs on “peace” in which Chandler, despite his alleged threatening messages, writes: “I abhor violence in all its forms.” Other promoted “values” include “empathy” and “kindness.”

Chandler’s website also includes a so-called “Resistance School” in which he describes how to “resist legally, ethically and responsibly” in which he links to numerous “de-programing and anti-propaganda training” videos. Chandler further touts his experience as “a protest medic” during the Black Lives Matter riots of 2020 and 2021 and states that “I have been in the thick of things when things get spicy.”

The released court documents come just one week after a gunman attempted to take the lives of Trump and key members of his administration at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

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