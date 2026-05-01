Biden-Era Abortion Pill Mailing Rule Temporarily Suspended by Appeals Court

A federal appeals court in Louisiana has temporarily blocked a Biden-era federal rule that allowed an abortion drug called mifepristone to be sent via mail.

On May 1, the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals granted a stay that temporarily blocked the mailing of the abortion drug while litigation proceeds.

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The state of Louisiana had sued the Food and Drug Administration, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, and DHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to stop the rule enacted during the Biden administration.

The Biden FDA had allowed the abortion drug to be prescribed online and mailed without an in-person doctor visit.

Louisiana sued over the rule under the Administrative Procedure Act. The state said that the FDA approved the mail-order drug based on flawed or missing data, which caused many illegal abortions in the state.

Taxpayers picked up the tab to care for women who were harmed by mifepristone, court documents said.

“By ending the in-person dispensing requirement, FDA opened the door for mifepristone to be remotely prescribed to Louisiana women,” the ruling says. “The record shows that the policy now facilitates nearly 1,000 illegal abortions in Louisiana per month.”

The appeals court said that the FDA’s 2023 law interferes with Louisiana law and gives it standing to challenge the law.

The lawsuit says that Medicaid paid $92,000 from two women who needed emergency care in 2025 caused by complications from out-of-state mifepristone.





2026-05-01- by scott.mcclallen









🚨BREAKING: Huge news from the 5th circuit. The appeals court has granted a temporary injunction against a federal provision allowing the distribution of mifepristone via mail.



This could end Biden’s radical mail-order abortion scheme.



Pray for justice for women & babies! pic.twitter.com/8ioK2vl4XV — Clare Anne Ath (@clareanneath) May 1, 2026

BREAKING:



Abortion pills by mail have been HALTED.



The 5th Circuit Court of appeals has temporarily blocked a Biden-era federal rule that allowed abortion pills by mail.



The deadly abortion pill drug will now require in-person dispensing as the case proceeds — Live Action (@LiveAction) May 1, 2026

VICTORY - Shipment of mail-order abortion drugs is paused!



The Fifth Circuit has granted our motion to stay in Louisiana v. FDA. This means shipment of mail-order abortion drugs is paused nationwide while we continue our appeal.



Thank you to @AGLizMurrill for her tireless work… pic.twitter.com/UcYMXBiE5b — Alliance Defending Freedom (@ADFLegal) May 1, 2026

Holy pro-life guacamole. Enormous win for @AGLizMurrill against President Biden's attempts to remove almost all safety regulations from abortion pills. That means that nationwide, the old rules must snapback while the appeal was pending. Judge Duncan for a unanimous court. pic.twitter.com/DkxcTPHIHx — Eric W. (@EWess92) May 1, 2026

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