DOJ Opens Civil Rights Probes Into 36 Illinois School Districts Over Gender, Sexuality Curriculum

The Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division launched investigations into 36 Illinois public school districts to determine whether they have included sexual orientation and gender ideology (SOGI) content in any class for grades pre-K-12.

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If they are teaching SOGI-related content, the investigations will examine whether the schools have notified parents of their right to opt their children out of such instruction.

The investigation will also assess whether the Illinois School Districts limit access to single-sex intimate spaces, such as bathrooms and locker rooms, and girls’ sports teams based on biological sex.

“This Department of Justice is determined to put an end to local school authorities keeping parents in the dark about how sexuality and gender ideology are being pushed in classrooms,” said Assistant Attorney General Harmeet K. Dhillon of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division. “Supreme Court precedent leaves no doubt: parents have the fundamental right and primary authority to direct the care, upbringing, and education of their children. This includes exempting their children from ideological instruction that contradicts their values or decisions about their children’s health and best interests.”

The investigations will examine whether these Illinois School Districts, which are recipients of hundreds of thousands of dollars of taxpayer funding, are adhering to Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972 and the Supreme Court’s extensive precedents on parental rights as recently reiterated in Mirabelli v. Bonta and Mahmoud v. Taylor.

The Civil Rights Division has not reached any conclusions about the subject matter of the investigations.

The Illinois School Districts under investigation include:

Atwood Heights School District 125

Bloomington Public Schools District 87

Bluford Unit School District 318

Buncombe Consolidated School District 43

Center Cass School District 66

Central School District 104

Community High School District 155

Country Club Hills School District 160

Crete-Monee School District 201-U

DeKalb Community Unit School District 428

East Dubuque Unit School District 119

Elmwood Park Community Unit School District 401

Freeport School District 145

Galena Unit School District 120

Gillespie Community Unit School District 7

Iroquois County Community Unit School District 9

Leyden Community High School District 212

Lick Creek Community Consolidated School District 16

Lyons School District 103

Martinsville Community Unit School District C3

Meridian Community Unit School District 223

Noble Network of Charter Schools

North Chicago Community Unit School District 187

North Palos School District 117

Norwood Elementary School District 63

O’Fallon Community Consolidated School District No. 90

Oak Lawn-Hometown School District 123

Odin Public School District 722

Oregon Community Unit School District 220

Pembroke Community Consolidated School District 259

Reavis Township High School District 220

Ridgeview Community Unit School District 19

Stockton Community Unit School District 206

Tamaroa School District 5

Thornton Fractional Township High School District 215

Will County School District 92

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