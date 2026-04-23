Trump Announces Three-Week Extension of Israel-Lebanon Ceasefire After White House Meeting

The ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon will be extended by three weeks, President Donald Trump posted on Truth Social.

The news follows after Trump, Vice President J.D. Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and others met with representatives of Israel and Lebanon at the White House, Trump said.

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“The President of the United States, DONALD J. TRUMP, Vice President of the United States, JD Vance, Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, Ambassador to Israel, Mike Huckabee, and Ambassador to Lebanon, Michel Issa, met today with High Ranking Representatives of Israel and Lebanon in the Oval Office. The Meeting went very well!

“The United States is going to work with Lebanon in order to help it protect itself from Hezbollah. The Ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon will be extended by THREE WEEKS. I look forward in the near future to hosting the Prime Minister of Israel, Bibi Netanyahu, and the President of Lebanon, Joseph Aoun. It was a Great Honor to be a participant at this very Historic Meeting!”

.@VP: "I think this is a major, historic moment. We're going to extend the ceasefire for three weeks, that’s already in place between Israel and Lebanon. Of course, it would have happened without the President’s direct engagement." pic.twitter.com/UbwsqMPngq — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) April 23, 2026

.@POTUS on Israel and Lebanon: "I think there's a very good chance of having peace." pic.twitter.com/ljlwsiASTv — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) April 23, 2026

“I’m very optimistic that in a few weeks we’ll be even closer to the kind of permanent peace that the people of Israel and Lebanon deserve.” @SecRubio pic.twitter.com/SaAdUJoZZ3 — Margo Martin (@MargoMartin47) April 23, 2026





Trump announced 3 week ceasefire extension regarding the Lebanon/Israel conflict pic.twitter.com/htLvRGBENI — Breaking X (@BreakingXAlerts) April 23, 2026

🚨 JUST IN: President Trump announces he's brokered a CEASEFIRE EXTENSION between Israel and Lebanon during a White House meeting today



Vance, Rubio, and Huckabee were present with high-level representatives of both Israel and Lebanon.



"The United States is going to work with… pic.twitter.com/8x8LzvijDv — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) April 23, 2026





🚨JUST IN 🚨

(AP) - Trump says Israel and Lebanon agree to extend ceasefire by 3 weeks after he meets with countries' envoys at White House. pic.twitter.com/IKJ79e3RkP — Scott Thuman (@ScottThuman) April 23, 2026

*PRESIDENT TRUMP: CEASEFIRE BETWEEN ISRAEL & LEBANON TO BE EXTENDED BY THREE WEEKS — Stock Talk (@stocktalkweekly) April 23, 2026

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all.

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