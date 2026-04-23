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Trump Announces Three-Week Extension of Israel-Lebanon Ceasefire After White House Meeting

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | April 23, 2026 5:43 PM
Trump Announces Three-Week Extension of Israel-Lebanon Ceasefire After White House Meeting
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

The ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon will be extended by three weeks, President Donald Trump posted on Truth Social. 

The news follows after Trump, Vice President J.D. Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and others met with representatives of Israel and Lebanon at the White House, Trump said. 

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“The President of the United States, DONALD J. TRUMP, Vice President of the United States, JD Vance, Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, Ambassador to Israel, Mike Huckabee, and Ambassador to Lebanon, Michel Issa, met today with High Ranking Representatives of Israel and Lebanon in the Oval Office. The Meeting went very well! 

“The United States is going to work with Lebanon in order to help it protect itself from Hezbollah. The Ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon will be extended by THREE WEEKS. I look forward in the near future to hosting the Prime Minister of Israel, Bibi Netanyahu, and the President of Lebanon, Joseph Aoun. It was a Great Honor to be a participant at this very Historic Meeting!”

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