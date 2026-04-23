Chinese National Arrested for Allegedly Photographing Military Aircraft at Nebraska Air Force Base

Tianrui Liang, 21, of China, has been charged by complaint for conduct related to illegally documenting Air Force planes located at Offutt Air Force Base in Bellevue, Nebraska.

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Offutt Air Force Base is a key base in the Air Force’s Strategic Command.

Liang was allegedly present at Ellsworth Air Force Base in South Dakota in the days leading up to his visit to the Air Force installation in Nebraska. Liang crossed the Canadian-United States border on March 28, 2026, from Vancouver, Canada, to Washington on a valid B1/B2 visa.

A complaint affidavit filed in the District of Nebraska alleges that Liang drove to New York after being confronted by the FBI in Nebraska.

The FBI obtained an arrest warrant for Liang, who was subsequently arrested at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York.

Following Liang’s arrest on April 7, Liang appeared in a federal magistrate court for the Eastern District of New York on the Nebraska federal charge.

The magistrate judge released Liang and refused a government request for a stay to allow federal prosecutors in Nebraska to appeal the release to a federal judge in the District of Nebraska. Federal prosecutors in Nebraska then successfully appealed Liang’s release and he was then taken back into federal custody on April 10, 2026, by order of the Chief District Court Judge for the District of Nebraska.

Liang is presently in the custody of the United States Marshals Service and is being brought to the District of Nebraska for further proceedings in the case.

“Any individuals who unlawfully attempt to acquire sensitive information about military aircraft located in the District of Nebraska will be held maximally accountable under federal law,” said U.S. Attorney Lesley Woods.

Liang Tianrui was arrested for allegedly photographing military aircraft near a U.S. base, raising security concerns from officials including Jim Pillen about potential links to Chinese Communist Party espionage.

Link in thread. pic.twitter.com/I7wKhGTiaB — The Epoch Times - China Insider (@EpochTimesChina) April 23, 2026

He photographed some of America’s most sensitive military aircraft. Then tried to leave the country.



A 21-year-old Chinese national, Tianrui Liang, was arrested at JFK on April 7 after federal authorities say he carried out unauthorized photography near Offutt Air Force Base and… — UnveiledChina (@Unveiled_ChinaX) April 21, 2026

🚨#BREAKING: A 21-year-old Chinese national, Tianrui Liang, has been arrested and is facing charges after photographing a U.S. “doomsday plane” and other military aircraft without authorization at Offutt Air Force Base in Nebraska. He was taken into custody at JFK Airport… — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) April 21, 2026

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The criminal complaint is only a charge. Liang has not been convicted and is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

If convicted, he is subject to a term of imprisonment of up to 1 year. The investigation into whether more serious charges are implicated by the facts in this case is ongoing.

The arrest warrant was pursued to prevent Liang from fleeing the country while the investigation was ongoing.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Donald Kleine and Matt Lierman with valuable assistance provided by Trial Attorney Brendan P. Geary of the National Security Division’s Counterintelligence and Export Control Section. This case is being investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

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