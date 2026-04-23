At Least 10 Injured After Shooting at Mall of Louisiana Food Court

At least 10 people have been injured after a shooting at a Louisiana mall.

The dispute reportedly after an argument in the food court at the Mall of Louisiana in Baton Rouge.

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🚨 NOW: HORRIFYING new video shows mass shooting victims at Mall of Louisiana in Baton Rouge being wheeled out on stretches



At least TEN are now hospitalized, with several listed as critical



Keep praying 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/xvaoYmYFOW — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) April 23, 2026

UPDATE: At least 10 people were hospitalized after a shooting involving two groups inside a mall food court in Louisiana. pic.twitter.com/O2eoHqE7Cz — Salem News Channel (@WatchSalemNews) April 23, 2026

.@FBINewOrleans and agents out of our Baton Rouge RS are continuing to assist our partners with the investigation on today’s shooting at the Mall of Louisiana. Please pray for the victims and their families - and we will update as able. — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) April 23, 2026

I am aware of the active shooter scene at the Mall of Louisiana. I am in coordination with law enforcement and we will update as we know more. Please avoid the area.



Sharon and I are praying for those affected and are grateful for a quick response by our law enforcement… — Governor Jeff Landry (@LAGovJeffLandry) April 23, 2026





BREAKING: A mass shooting has just been reported at the Mall of Louisiana in Baton Rouge.



Six people have reportedly been injured.



Please pray for the victims and their families 🙏 pic.twitter.com/ZMXpOxRAyG — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) April 23, 2026

🚨 UPDATE: 10 INJURIES with 2 in critical condition in Baton Rouge after a shooting at Mall of Louisiana, police say



"Two groups of people got into an argument in the food court and started shooting at each other."pic.twitter.com/dQyJ3zqCjP — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) April 23, 2026

UPDATE: At least 10 injured after shooting between two groups of people at the Mall of Louisiana's food court https://t.co/SXX5oVDbEq — BNO News (@BNONews) April 23, 2026

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