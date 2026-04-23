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Tipsheet

At Least 10 Injured After Shooting at Mall of Louisiana Food Court

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | April 23, 2026 6:26 PM
At Least 10 Injured After Shooting at Mall of Louisiana Food Court
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

At least 10 people have been injured after a shooting at a Louisiana mall. 

The dispute reportedly after an argument in the food court at the Mall of Louisiana in Baton Rouge.

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CRIME FBI GUN VIOLENCE LOUISIANA MASS SHOOTING


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