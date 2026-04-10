Chinese Researcher Sentenced to Prison for Smuggling E. coli DNA into U.S.

A Chinese citizen has been sentenced to over four months in prison after pleading guilty to smuggling biologic materials into the U.S. from China.

Youhuang Xiang (“Xiang”), 32, formerly a post-doctoral researcher at Indiana University and a citizen of the People’s Republic of China, has been sentenced to more than four months in prison, a $500 fine, and one year of supervised release, after pleading guilty to smuggling biologic materials into the United States from China.

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As part of Xiang’s plea agreement with the government, Xiang also stipulated the entry of a Judicial Order of Removal, which will result in his immediate removal from the United States to the People's Republic of China.

Xiang, who holds a Ph.D. from the Chinese Academy of Sciences, applied for and received a U.S. Non‑Immigrant student (J‑1) visa to perform postdoctoral research in the Department of Biology at Indiana University Bloomington, beginning June 12, 2023.

Court documents say that in November 2025, the FBI’s Indianapolis Division began investigating suspicious shipments from China to individuals affiliated with Indiana University.

During the investigation, FBI agents determined that Xiang had received a suspicious shipment from China at his Bloomington, Indiana, residence in March of 2024. The package in question originated from Guangzhou Sci‑Tech Innovation Trading, and the shipping manifest declared that the package contained “Underwear of Man-Made Fibers, Other Womens.” Investigators found it unusual that Xiang was purchasing and shipping women’s underwear from China, especially from a company focused on science and technology innovation.

“Xiang intentionally exploited his access to laboratory facilities at one of Indiana’s flagship research universities, and the privileges of his J‑1 visa status, to illegally smuggle biological materials into the United States. Conduct like Xiang’s circumvents diligent inspection of potentially harmful substances by CBP, USDA, and those agencies required by law to prevent the introduction of invasive and harmful biologic materials into our country. Such conduct poses a very serious threat to public safety and to the health of our agricultural economy,” said Tom Wheeler, United States Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana. “Let me be clear: The Customs laws and regulations of the United States exist to protect our borders, our economy, and the citizenry of this Country. They may not be ignored at the whim and folly of scientific researchers and academic institutions. Our office remains firmly committed to working with our exceptional law enforcement partners to protect Hoosiers and defend the United States against such grave national security threats.”

On November 23, 2025, Xiang was interviewed by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (“CBP”) officials at Chicago O’Hare International Airport as he returned to the U.S. from a research trip in the United Kingdom. During that interview, Xiang initially denied any knowledge of smuggling but subsequently admitted that the shipping manifest for the package he received in March of 2024 was intentionally mislabeled and samples of DNA of E. coli bacteria were concealed in that package to circumvent U.S. law. Based on those admissions, CBP immediately terminated Xiang’s J‑1 visa, and the FBI arrested him.

“Those who attempt to secretly bring biological materials into the United States are taking a serious risk with public safety,” said FBI Indianapolis Special Agent in Charge Timothy J. O’Malley. “Concealing E. coli to avoid detection shows a clear disregard for the law and for the safety of others. The FBI will not tolerate these actions and will ensure those responsible are brought to justice.”

During the sentencing hearing on April 7, 2026, the U.S. District Court also heard that the FBI’s investigation uncovered evidence that Xiang was a member of the Chinese Communist Party (“CCP”), and that Xiang lied about his affiliation with the CCP when questioned by immigration authorities.

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“This Chinese Communist Party member exploited a federally funded research grant from USDA to smuggle dangerous biological material into the United States. The sender lied on the manifest to hide the dangerous nature of the shipment. USDA OIG actively combats the illegal import of biological materials, treating these threats to agricultural security and public safety with the highest investigative priority. We will continue to work hand-in-hand with law enforcement partners like CBP and FBI against trade fraud and stop the exploitation by foreign adversaries of federal grants administered by USDA,” said USDA Inspector General John Walk.

The FBI Indianapolis Division, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, and the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Office of Inspector General jointly investigated this case. The sentence was imposed by Chief U.S. District Court Judge James R. Sweeney II.

U.S. Attorney Wheeler thanked Assistant U.S. Attorney Matthew Rinka, Chief of the Office’s National Security Unit, who prosecuted this case.

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