FBI Arrests Former Clearance Holder Accused of Leaking Classified Information

The FBI arrested Courtney Williams, 40, of Wagram, North Carolina, yesterday and a federal grand jury indicted her today over her alleged transmission of classified national defense information to individuals not authorized to receive it, including a journalist.

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Williams allegedly violated 18 U.S.C. § 793(d).

According to court documents, from 2010 to 2016, Williams worked for a Special Military Unit and held a Top Secret / Sensitive Compartmented Information security clearance. As a clearance holder, Williams received training on the proper handling, safeguarding, and storage of classified information. Williams also signed a Classified Nondisclosure Agreement, which, in relevant part, confirmed her understanding that the unauthorized disclosure of classified information could constitute a criminal offense. In her role at the SMU, Williams had daily access to a broad range of classified information.

“Clearance holders accept a solemn obligation to protect the classified information entrusted to them,” said Assistant Attorney General for National Security John A. Eisenberg. “That they do so is critical to the security of our Nation. When clearance holders violate that trust, the National Security Division will act swiftly to hold them accountable.”

As alleged, between 2022 and 2025, Williams repeatedly communicated with the journalist via telephone and text messages. Williams and the journalist had over 10 hours of telephone calls and exchanged more than 180 messages.

🚨🚨 FBI and our partners have arrested a former SOCOM employee, who supported our top-level military warfighters, for allegedly transmitting classified information to a member of the media.



Outstanding work by @FBICharlotte and the FBI Counterintelligence & Espionage Division… — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) April 8, 2026

In one such message, the journalist identified themselves as a journalist and stated that they sought information about the SMU in support of an upcoming article and book. After these communications with Williams, the journalist published a book and article that named Williams as a source and attributed specific statements to her. Some of these statements contained classified national defense information. In addition to her disclosures to the journalist, Williams also made unauthorized disclosures of national defense information via her social media accounts.

“We trust our war fighting individuals to cooperate as a team to protect our military and country,” said U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina Ellis Boyle. “We will pursue criminal charges to keep these warriors safe whenever we find leakers exalting their own feelings over the safety of the United States.”

🚨 HOLY CRAP! The FBI has arrested former US Special Operations and DELTA FORCE veteran Courtney Williams for violating the ESPIONAGE ACT



DOJ says she transmitted classified national defense intel to the media and put our warfighters at risk



This sends a message to leakers!… pic.twitter.com/jOPWGIwYug — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) April 8, 2026

On the day the article and book were published, Williams exchanged several messages with the journalist. In one such message, Williams stated that she was “concerned about the amount of classified information being disclosed.”

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“Courtney Williams swore an oath to safeguard our nation’s secrets as an employee supporting a Special Military Unit of the Army, but she allegedly betrayed that oath by sharing classified information with a media outlet and putting our nation, our warfighters, and our allies at risk,” said Assistant Director Roman Rozhavsky of the FBI’s Counterintelligence and Espionage Division. “This indictment should serve as a stark warning to all current and former clearance holders thinking of violating their positions of trust. If you jeopardize our national security by disclosing classified information without authorization, the FBI will hold you accountable for your crimes.”

In a separate message to a third party, Williams added that, “I might actually get arrested . . . for disclosing classified information.” In a subsequent message, Williams cited a statutory provision of the Espionage Act. And when asked how she knew that she may face legal consequences for her disclosures to the Journalist, Williams responded, “I have known my entire career,” adding that “they tell you everyday . . . 100 times a day.” Finally, in a message to a different third party, Williams stated that she was “probably going to jail for life.”

“The tradecraft, tactics, and techniques used by the U.S. military unit in this case are classified and should be shared only with those with proper clearances and a need to know in order to protect American lives and safeguard classified National Defense information,” said Reid Davis, the FBI Special Agent in Charge in North Carolina. “These are serious accusations. Anyone divulging information they vowed to protect to a reporter for publication is reckless, self-serving and damages our nation’s security.”

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The FBI Charlotte Field Office is investigating the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Logan Liles for the Eastern District of North Carolina and Trial Attorneys Menno Goedman and Matt Hracho of the National Security Division’s Counterintelligence and Export Control Section are prosecuting the case. Valuable assistance was provided by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of North Carolina.

An indictment is merely an allegation. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

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