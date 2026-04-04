Convicted Felon Ran $50M Real Estate Fraud Scheme From Prison, Authorities Say

A convicted felon pleaded guilty to orchestrating a years-long real estate investment fraud scheme that raised more than $50 million from investors through false promises about high-value property assets and the use of investor funds.

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Jean Joseph, also known as “Jon,” 55, of Boca Raton, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit money laundering.

His co-defendant, Janalie Camille Bingham, also known as Janalie Camille Joseph, 44, also of Boca Raton, previously pleaded guilty to wire fraud.

According to court records, Joseph and Bingham formed Wells Real Estate Investment, LLC in or around 2017 and operated the company together, with Bingham serving as the Chief Executive Officer. Beginning in about 2019, Joseph and Bingham concealed Joseph’s involvement in the business after he became a convicted felon.

“These defendants sold the illusion of a $450 million real estate portfolio that simply did not exist,” said U.S. Attorney Jason A. Reding Quiñones for the Southern District of Florida. “Instead of investing $50 million as promised, they diverted millions into speculative trading, paid high commissions to keep money flowing, purchased a luxury home for themselves, and used new investor funds to make Ponzi-style payments to earlier investors. That is fraud, plain and simple. In South Florida, if you build a scheme on deception and misuse of investor funds, you will be investigated and you will be prosecuted.”

Despite beginning to serve a prison sentence in June 2020 in an unrelated wire fraud case, Joseph continued to direct aspects of the scheme from prison. Earlier, in October 2019, Joseph and Bingham opened a bank account in the name of Wells Real Estate, with Bingham as the sole authorized signer due to Joseph’s pending criminal prosecution. Joseph nevertheless directed transactions in the account, including while incarcerated.

From about 2019 through 2024, Joseph and Bingham solicited investors to purchase promissory notes issued by Wells Real Estate. They falsely represented that investor funds would be used to acquire and improve residential and commercial real estate and that the notes were backed by valuable real estate holdings. In reality, only a small portion of investor funds was used for real estate. Instead, Joseph diverted approximately $28 million into speculative equities trading.

Joseph and Bingham also falsely claimed that the investment notes were secured by a real estate portfolio purportedly worth as much as $450 million. In truth, neither Wells Real Estate nor the defendants owned sufficient real estate assets to secure the investments.

Joseph and Bingham allegedly misled investors by claiming that Wells Real Estate did not pay commissions on note sales. In fact, the company paid up to 15 percent in commissions, distributing approximately $8 million in investor funds to sales personnel.

To sustain the scheme, the defendants used funds from newer investors to make more than $8 million in Ponzi-style payments to earlier investors, without disclosing the source of those payments.

They also used more than $2 million in investor funds for personal expenses, including a down payment on a $1.95 million home that they used as their primary residence. Shortly after purchasing the home through a limited liability company, the property was transferred into Bingham’s name.

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Joseph and Bingham are scheduled to be sentenced by U.S. District Judge Jose E. Martinez. Bingham’s sentencing is scheduled for May 8, and Joseph’s sentencing is set for June 4. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

U.S. Attorney Reding Quiñones and Special Agent in Charge Brett D. Skiles of the FBI, Miami Field Office, made the announcement.

FBI Miami is investigating the case. The U.S. Attorney’s Office appreciates the assistance of the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission, which previously brought a civil action against Joseph and Bingham.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Eli S. Rubin and Roger Cruz are prosecuting the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Nicole Grosnoff is handling asset forfeiture.

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