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Canada’s 'Healthcare' Includes Patient-Assisted Suicide —And It’s Expanding Fast

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | March 28, 2026 2:00 PM
Canada’s 'Healthcare' Includes Patient-Assisted Suicide —And It’s Expanding Fast
AP Photo/Hadi Mizban

Leftists claim that Canada has better healthcare than America. But Canada apparently realized that it's cheaper to allow residents to kill themselves than provide real healthcare. 

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Canada legalized assisted suicide in 2016 for people who faced imminent death. Medical assistance in dying (MAID) allows a medical practitioner to end a person's life. Since then, Canada has expanded the program rapidly to more people. Starting in March 2027, Canada will allow anyone age 18 and older who claims a mental illness to allow the state to kill them. You don’t need to have a fatal or terminal condition to be eligible. 

Canada said that 22,535 people requested assisted suicide in 2024 and 16,599 received it, according to the sixth report on the program.

Canada allows self-assisted suicide via two methods. The first way: a physician or nurse administers a substance that causes death. The other option is for a physician or nurse practitioner to give someone a substance that causes death. 

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Related:

CANADA HEALTHCARE MENTAL HEALTH

Those seeking self-assisted suicide by the state must meet the following rules

  • be eligible for health services funded by a province or territory, or the federal government
  • be at least 18 years old and mentally competent
  • have a grievous and irremediable medical condition
  • make a voluntary request for medical assistance in dying
  • give informed consent to receive medical assistance in dying

State-assisted suicide has spread to the U.S, where 13 states and Washington, D.C. have legalized some form of it. 

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