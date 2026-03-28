Canada’s 'Healthcare' Includes Patient-Assisted Suicide —And It’s Expanding Fast

Leftists claim that Canada has better healthcare than America. But Canada apparently realized that it's cheaper to allow residents to kill themselves than provide real healthcare.

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Canada legalized assisted suicide in 2016 for people who faced imminent death. Medical assistance in dying (MAID) allows a medical practitioner to end a person's life. Since then, Canada has expanded the program rapidly to more people. Starting in March 2027, Canada will allow anyone age 18 and older who claims a mental illness to allow the state to kill them. You don’t need to have a fatal or terminal condition to be eligible.

Canada said that 22,535 people requested assisted suicide in 2024 and 16,599 received it, according to the sixth report on the program.

It’s a Friday night in Canada.



You order a pizza, sit down to watch the game with your kid, and then an ad for assisted suicide comes on with slick visuals and low techno.



What do you say to your child? pic.twitter.com/f1nVbnx1aQ — Chay Bowes (@BowesChay) March 27, 2026

The growing normalization of government-assisted suicides in places like Canada and Spain is horrific.



There were 15,500 MAID suicides in Canada in 2023.



That means a Canadian was nearly 3X more likely to die via a MAID suicide than an American from a gunshot that year. — AG (@AGHamilton29) March 27, 2026

Canada allows self-assisted suicide via two methods. The first way: a physician or nurse administers a substance that causes death. The other option is for a physician or nurse practitioner to give someone a substance that causes death.

Those seeking self-assisted suicide by the state must meet the following rules

be eligible for health services funded by a province or territory, or the federal government

be at least 18 years old and mentally competent

have a grievous and irremediable medical condition

make a voluntary request for medical assistance in dying

give informed consent to receive medical assistance in dying

State-assisted suicide has spread to the U.S, where 13 states and Washington, D.C. have legalized some form of it.

We are living in very dystopian and sinister times.



This is an advertisement is from an assisted suicide company in Canada.



Suicide is being sold as the solution to problems.



Murder is being dressed up with television ads (of course, in this case with hardly any diversity).… pic.twitter.com/DUTbGGqHKe — Joey Mannarino 🇺🇸 (@JoeyMannarino) March 25, 2026

Proof that Canada is well on its way to being a failed experiment: the number of body bags from MAID. https://t.co/G2qH448gaQ — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) March 28, 2026

🚨 Canada’s euthanasia program is crossing a chilling milestone.



The country is on track to surpass 100,000 assisted suicides through its Medical Assistance in Dying (MAID) program - higher than Canada’s World War II death toll.



Originally framed for patients with a reasonably… pic.twitter.com/IC4GZItrJE — The HighWire (@HighWireTalk) March 26, 2026

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Canada reportedly euthanized a blind man yesterday.



John Maloney.



He wasn't terminally ill. He wasn't in significant pain.



John was killed just because he's blind.



We have to stop this tyrannical euthanasia regime that pushes death instead of medical care and support. pic.twitter.com/Yr2soM8zJ0 — LifeNews.com (@LifeNewsHQ) March 28, 2026

Is this what you voted for ??

This is deplorable.

And this is where 🇨🇦 is.

Selling MAID as some sort of beautiful process.



It's supposed to be a last resort.

For people people with absolutely no other choice.

This is propaganda...

Seemingly making it...

Not a last resort… https://t.co/rEA1xlTiMD — Brad Smith (@bradcsmith) March 26, 2026

Nothing.



We don’t watch government sponsored TV exactly for this reason.



Also. I continue to be validated every day for homeschooling as you can only imagine this propaganda will be entering the classroom (if not already there) https://t.co/Th9bLHjDjr — Laura Braden, PhD 🇨🇦🐭 (@FairfieldView) March 27, 2026

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