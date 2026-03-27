D.C. Airspace Radar Building Has Been Evacuated Because of Strong Smell

The key radar facility that handles Washington D.C. airspace has been evacuated, according to multiple reports on social media.

The Federal Aviation Administration said that Potomac TRACON was evacuated because of a "strong smell."

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🚨 BREAKING: Potomac TRACON, the key radar facility handling D.C. airspace, has been evacuated to “ATC ZERO” according to FAA alerts. The FAA is now implementing ground stops for flights to Reagan National, Dulles, BWI, Charlottesville and Richmond airports. — Pete Muntean (@petemuntean) March 27, 2026

UPDATE. Potomac TRACON was evacuated due to a “strong smell,” per FAA statement. The second time the key D.C. area air traffic control facility has been evacuated in as many weeks. pic.twitter.com/SlmGM37PDp — Pete Muntean (@petemuntean) March 28, 2026

FAA says it’s holding flights at DCA, BWI, IAD, RIC, and CHO due to the situation. https://t.co/EjX9MP7LYM pic.twitter.com/a2MqmZTPK4 — Kris Van Cleave (@krisvancleave) March 28, 2026

🚨#BREAKING: The Potomac TRACON the critical radar facility handling all D.C. airspace has been evacuated for the second time this month. The FAA has implemented ground stops for flights to Reagan National, Dulles, BWI, Charlottesville and Richmond airports. — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) March 27, 2026

All DC area airports are now in Ground Stop due to (another) evacuation of the Potomac Air Traffic Control Center. pic.twitter.com/cPRuyAfTIb — Andrew Leyden (@PenguinSix) March 27, 2026

🛑 Ground Stop at Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD) due to OTHER / OCL: OTHER. Flights halted.#IAD #FAA #AirportDelays



[2026-03-27 22:58 UTC] — Air Traffic Control Alerts (@ATCAlerts) March 27, 2026

The FAA says the Potomac TRACON, a key radar facility handling Washington D.C. airspace, has been evacuated to “ATC ZERO,” prompting ground stops for flights to Reagan National, Dulles, BWI, Charlottesville and Richmond airports. - CNN https://t.co/dmCYN1TXWO — AZ Intel (@AZ_Intel_) March 27, 2026

NOW: Ground Stop at all Washington DC area airports (BWI, Dulles, Reagan) until around 8pm due to an ‘unknown operational issue at air traffic control,’ per the https://t.co/m4rIvmvlCR tracker. pic.twitter.com/l75S6y6BZj — The DC MD VA Live (@TheDMVLive) March 27, 2026

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