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Tipsheet

D.C. Airspace Radar Building Has Been Evacuated Because of Strong Smell

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | March 27, 2026 8:39 PM
D.C. Airspace Radar Building Has Been Evacuated Because of Strong Smell
AP Photo/Lewis Joly

The key radar facility that handles Washington D.C. airspace has been evacuated, according to multiple reports on social media. 

The Federal Aviation Administration said that Potomac TRACON was evacuated because of a "strong smell."

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