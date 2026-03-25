Daycare Director Allegedly Stole $2.75M, Spent It on Wrestling Events, Luxury Goods, and Food Delivery

Earlier today, at the federal courthouse in Brooklyn, an indictment was unsealed charging Murielle Misczak, 43, of Brooklyn, New York, with wire fraud and money laundering from her employment at a Brooklyn daycare.

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Misczak was the director of the daycare, which provided childcare and preschool to children. Over about four years, Misczak allegedly embezzled more than $2.75 million by directing parents to send tuition payments to unapproved accounts she controlled and transferring the funds to her personal bank accounts.

Misczak was arrested today and will be arraigned this afternoon before United States Magistrate Judge Peggy Kuo.

Joseph Nocella, Jr., United States Attorney for the Eastern District of New York and James C. Barnacle, Jr., Assistant Director in Charge, Federal Bureau of Investigation, New York Field Office (FBI), announced the arrest and charges.

“As alleged, Misczak abused her position of authority and betrayed the trust of her employer and daycare families by stealing millions in tuition to fund her own extravagant personal lifestyle,” stated United States Attorney Nocella. “Our Office will vigorously prosecute corrupt individuals like the defendant who seek to enrich themselves at the expense of services for children.”

Court filings say that Misczak was hired by the daycare in 2013 as Program Coordinator and was later promoted to Director in 2020. Starting in January 2022 and continuing through October 2025, Misczak stole more than $2.75 million in tuition payments by directing them to be deposited into accounts she controlled and then transferring them into her own accounts.

Misczak allegedly hid her theft from the daycare by deleting and altering information in the Daycare’s accounting systems. Misczak spent over $600,000 in stolen funds on travel and entertainment, including over $350,000 on tickets to professional wrestling events, as well as hundreds of thousands of dollars on luxury goods and various personal expenses such as food delivery and ride-sharing services.

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Murielle Misczak Indictment by scott.mcclallen





“Murielle Misczak allegedly stole millions of dollars from parents whose tuition payments were unknowingly funding personal lavish purchases. As the daycare’s former director, Misczak’s alleged embezzlement violated the trust placed in her by her employer and clients. The FBI is dedicated to disrupting corrupt schemes that defraud our city’s families for selfish gain, especially those exploiting childcare services,” stated FBI Assistant Director in Charge Barnacle.

Former Director of a Brooklyn Daycare Indicted for Stealing More Than $2.75 Million in Tuition Payments https://t.co/LvCDv2xlu7 — US Attorney EDNY (@EDNYnews) March 25, 2026

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The charges in the indictment are allegations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty. If convicted of the charges, Misczak faces up to 20 years in prison.

The government’s case is being handled by the Office’s Business and Securities Fraud Section. Assistant United States Attorneys Shannon C. Jones and Sophia M. Suarez are in charge of the prosecution, with assistance from Paralegal Specialist Melina Piatti-Chayan.

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