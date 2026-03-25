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Double Standard? Dems Backed Expulsion Before, Now Quiet on Alleged $5M FEMA Fraud.

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | March 25, 2026 8:00 PM
Double Standard? Dems Backed Expulsion Before, Now Quiet on Alleged $5M FEMA Fraud.
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File

Democrat lawmakers refuse to criticize their fellow lawmaker, U.S. Democrat Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick (FL-20), who is accused of stealing $5 million from the Federal Emergency Management Agency meant to help people devastated by disasters. 

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About 206 House Democrats voted to expel former Republican U.S. Rep. George Santos from Congress in 2023 because he allegedly misused campaign funds and committed fraud. But when a Democrat lawmaker allegedly commits fraud, Democrats are mum on the issue. 

Cherfilus-McCormick faces an ethics hearing on Thursday. 

Cherfilus-McCormick and others allegedly received a $5 million overpayment in FEMA funds. Instead of returning the money, Cherfilus-McCormick allegedly spent the money on her 2021 Congressional campaign and gave it away to friends and family.

CNN contributor Scott Jennings slammed the alleged FEMA fraud. 

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If convicted, Cherfilus-McCormick faces up to 53 years in prison. Earlier this year, U.S. Democrat Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (NY-08) said that he wouldn’t vote to expel Cherfilus-McCormick.

Cherfilus-McCormick claimed that her legal team didn't have enough time to prepare for the charges announced in 2025. 

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