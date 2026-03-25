Double Standard? Dems Backed Expulsion Before, Now Quiet on Alleged $5M FEMA Fraud.

Democrat lawmakers refuse to criticize their fellow lawmaker, U.S. Democrat Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick (FL-20), who is accused of stealing $5 million from the Federal Emergency Management Agency meant to help people devastated by disasters.

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About 206 House Democrats voted to expel former Republican U.S. Rep. George Santos from Congress in 2023 because he allegedly misused campaign funds and committed fraud. But when a Democrat lawmaker allegedly commits fraud, Democrats are mum on the issue.

Cherfilus-McCormick faces an ethics hearing on Thursday.

Cherfilus-McCormick and others allegedly received a $5 million overpayment in FEMA funds. Instead of returning the money, Cherfilus-McCormick allegedly spent the money on her 2021 Congressional campaign and gave it away to friends and family.

CNN contributor Scott Jennings slammed the alleged FEMA fraud.

"If these allegations are true…this is one of the most brazen abuses of tax payer money in recent memory."



A grand jury in Miami has returned an indictment charging Democrat Congresswoman Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick with stealing federal disaster money, laundering the proceeds,… pic.twitter.com/e5wDjezxkg — Scott Jennings Show (@JenningsShow) March 25, 2026

There’s been a media blackout on this corruption story but Dems have been covering up for one of their own indicted for stealing 5 million dollars! https://t.co/ePZFxuzNJH — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) March 25, 2026

If convicted, Cherfilus-McCormick faces up to 53 years in prison. Earlier this year, U.S. Democrat Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (NY-08) said that he wouldn’t vote to expel Cherfilus-McCormick.

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) says he’s a “hard no” on voting to expel Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick (D-FL) who was indicted for defrauding FEMA of $5 million.



Frauds covering for frauds is the Democrat Party way.pic.twitter.com/kObGI08ydR — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) February 2, 2026

House Ethics Committee will forge ahead with Cherfilus-McCormick trial https://t.co/QFIT9m1WBq — Off The Press (@OffThePress1) March 19, 2026

Cherfilus-McCormick claimed that her legal team didn't have enough time to prepare for the charges announced in 2025.

Cherfilus-McCormick on her Ethics Committee trial tomorrow: “I am deeply disappointed the Committee chose to move forward with this trial while denying my legal team reasonable time to prepare."



Says it "raises serious concerns about due process."



Full statement: pic.twitter.com/eaImPVrNsv — Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) March 25, 2026

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“No one is above the law” - Rep Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick who was just indicted for allegedly stealing $5 million of FEMA funds and using it to fund her Congressional campaign https://t.co/aoe0eZo3Ax pic.twitter.com/5d2Pa1ACCc — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 19, 2025