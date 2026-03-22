Let's Break Down What Happened With the Bondi Subpoena This Week
Let's Break Down What Happened With the Bondi Subpoena This Week
You Won't Believe Why Democrats are Trying to Kick Chicago Residents Out of Their Homes
You Won't Believe Why Democrats are Trying to Kick Chicago Residents Out of...
Police Arrest Man Who Claimed to Be Roblox Programmer for Possessing Child Abuse Material
Police Arrest Man Who Claimed to Be Roblox Programmer for Possessing Child Abuse...
Ron DeSantis Questions Why TSA Exists
Ron DeSantis Questions Why TSA Exists
VIP
Do Democrats Think We're Stupid?
Do Democrats Think We're Stupid?
DHS Identifies Chicago Murder Suspect As Venezuelan National Released by Biden Admin in 2023
DHS Identifies Chicago Murder Suspect As Venezuelan National Released by Biden Admin in...
VIP
Has NIL Ruined March Madness?
Has NIL Ruined March Madness?
300+ TSA Agents Quit As Democrats' DHS Shutdown Drags into Sixth Week
300+ TSA Agents Quit As Democrats' DHS Shutdown Drags into Sixth Week
Sen. Markwayne Mullin Set To Be Confirmed As New Head of DHS
Sen. Markwayne Mullin Set To Be Confirmed As New Head of DHS
Azerbaijani National Who Is At-Large Charged in $90M Medicare Fraud Scheme
Azerbaijani National Who Is At-Large Charged in $90M Medicare Fraud Scheme
The 17,000 Day War
The 17,000 Day War
This New Report Shows Just How Much We're Winning on Immigration
This New Report Shows Just How Much We're Winning on Immigration
Trump Just Made a Major Move After Democrats Crossed His Red Line
Trump Just Made a Major Move After Democrats Crossed His Red Line
Ken Paxton Returns Fire With a New Ad Targeting John Cornyn
Ken Paxton Returns Fire With a New Ad Targeting John Cornyn
Tipsheet

L.A. Man Accused of Using Bogus Firms to Score $2M in COVID Relief Cash

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | March 22, 2026 2:00 PM
L.A. Man Accused of Using Bogus Firms to Score $2M in COVID Relief Cash
AP Photo/Gillian Flaccus, File

A rideshare driver from the Koreatown neighborhood of Los Angeles has been arrested on a five-count federal indictment charging him with fraudulently obtaining more than $2 million in COVID-19 pandemic business-relief loans for fake companies.

Advertisement

The man took money meant for businesses struggling during COVID-19 and used the funds to buy cryptocurrency, the Justice Department announced this week. 

Bruce Choi, 34, was arrested Tuesday at San Francisco International Airport after arriving on a flight from Japan. He is charged with four counts of wire fraud affecting a financial institution and one count of transactional money laundering.

His initial appearance was last week in the United States District Court in San Francisco. He will be arraigned in Los Angeles federal court in the coming weeks.


According to the indictment, which was returned in October 2025 and unsealed today, from May 2020 to December 2024, Choi schemed to defraud the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) and financial institutions out of government funds aimed to help businesses weather the COVID-19 pandemic’s economic fallout.

Recommended

Trump Just Made a Major Move After Democrats Crossed His Red Line Joseph Chalfant
Advertisement

Related:

CALIFORNIA COVID-19 CRIME IRS LOS ANGELES

Choi, representing himself as the CEO and owner of a business called “Premier Republic,” applied for a $1,995,000 Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan. In support of this application, Choi falsely claimed that Premier Republic had an average monthly payroll of $798,000, was in operation in mid-February 2020, and paid salaries and payroll taxes.

In fact, Premier Republic was a fictional entity that neither had business operations nor hired anyone.

To support his false claim that Premier Republic was a real business, Choi submitted to a lender several fraudulent documents, including a fake 2019 individual tax return that claimed his “company” received gross receipts of nearly $11.8 million in 2019 and that it made a gross profit of nearly $9.6 million that year. 

Choi also submitted a fake bank statement listing “deposits” and “transfers” of $798,000 during the fictitious period of February 1, 2020, through February 31, 2020.

Further, Choi submitted a fraudulent Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) application through the SBA in which he falsely stated his business “Bruce” was involved in real estate, employed 10 people, and enjoyed gross revenues of $475 million in 2019. In fact, no such business existed.

As a result of his scheme, the victim lender disbursed $1,995,000 to Choi and the U.S. Treasury disbursed a $10,000 EIDL advance. Choi later wired proceeds from his scheme to a Kraken cryptocurrency exchange account. 

Advertisement

Pursuant to a court-issued warrant, federal prosecutors have seized nearly 40 bitcoins and other cryptocurrency as part of the investigation. 

An indictment contains allegations that a defendant has committed a crime. Every defendant is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in court.

If convicted, Choi would face a statutory maximum sentence of 30 years in federal prison for each wire fraud count and up to 10 years in federal prison on the money laundering count.

IRS Criminal Investigation, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation Office of Inspector General, Homeland Security Investigations, the U.S. Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration, and the SBA’s Office of Inspector General are investigating this matter.

Assistant United States Attorney Tara B. Vavere of the Asset Forfeiture and Recovery Section and Assistant United States Attorney Alexander B. Schwab, Acting Chief of the Criminal Division, are prosecuting this case.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Trump Just Made a Major Move After Democrats Crossed His Red Line Joseph Chalfant
You Won't Believe Why Democrats are Trying to Kick Chicago Residents Out of Their Homes Jeff Charles
DHS Identifies Chicago Murder Suspect As Venezuelan National Released by Biden Admin in 2023 Scott McClallen
Let's Break Down What Happened With the Bondi Subpoena This Week Matt Vespa
Lisa Murkowski Pitched This Weak Sauce Exemption to the SAVE Act. You're Going to Laugh About It. Matt Vespa
This New Report Shows Just How Much We're Winning on Immigration Joseph Chalfant

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Trump Just Made a Major Move After Democrats Crossed His Red Line Joseph Chalfant
Advertisement