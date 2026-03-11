New York Man Accused of Threatening President Trump, ICE Agents on YouTube

VIP
Will AI Data Centers Cause an Eminent Domain Explosion?
Will AI Data Centers Cause an Eminent Domain Explosion?
John Cornyn Reverses Position on Nuking Filibuster to Pass SAVE America Act
John Cornyn Reverses Position on Nuking Filibuster to Pass SAVE America Act
VIP
CNN Proves False Narratives Are a Network Feature; WaPo Upset Photographers It Does Not Have Are Banned
CNN Proves False Narratives Are a Network Feature; WaPo Upset Photographers It Does...
Bombshell Federal Lawsuit Says Teachers Abused Students for Decades in Small Wisconsin School District
Bombshell Federal Lawsuit Says Teachers Abused Students for Decades in Small Wisconsin Sch...
Ayatollah Khamenei Opposed His Son As His Successor As Reports Swirl He May Be in a Coma
Ayatollah Khamenei Opposed His Son As His Successor As Reports Swirl He May...
The FBI Just Issued This Warning to Police Departments in California
The FBI Just Issued This Warning to Police Departments in California
The 3 Big Lies About the Iran War
The 3 Big Lies About the Iran War
Florida Teens Accused of Plotting to Kill Classmate to Resurrect Sandy Hook Shooter
Florida Teens Accused of Plotting to Kill Classmate to Resurrect Sandy Hook Shooter
Farm Labor Company Operator Pleads Guilty to RICO Charge in Worker Exploitation Case
Farm Labor Company Operator Pleads Guilty to RICO Charge in Worker Exploitation Case
Venezuelan Man Accused of Assaulting Federal Agent, Grabbing Gun During Arrest in Michigan
Venezuelan Man Accused of Assaulting Federal Agent, Grabbing Gun During Arrest in Michigan
VIP
This Major Insurance Company Agreed to Pay $117M Over Allegedly Overcharging Medicare for Wrong Diagnoses
This Major Insurance Company Agreed to Pay $117M Over Allegedly Overcharging Medicare for...
James Carville Admits He Has 'Trump Derangement Syndrome' — Says He Prays for More
James Carville Admits He Has 'Trump Derangement Syndrome' — Says He Prays for...
Pennsylvania Dentist Among Three Found Guilty in $30M Medicaid Fraud Conspiracy
Pennsylvania Dentist Among Three Found Guilty in $30M Medicaid Fraud Conspiracy
James Talarico Quietly Deletes Endorsement Page Showcasing His Most Radical Supporters
James Talarico Quietly Deletes Endorsement Page Showcasing His Most Radical Supporters
Tipsheet

New York Man Accused of Threatening President Trump, ICE Agents on YouTube

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | March 11, 2026 5:01 PM
New York Man Accused of Threatening President Trump, ICE Agents on YouTube
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura, File

A New York man has been accused of making violent threats against President Donald Trump, his supporters, and Immigration and Customs officials. 

Jeffrey Scott Hamm, Jr., age 32, of Binghamton, NY, appeared in federal court on Friday, February 27, for an initial appearance on a charge of making threats to the President and federal agents using interstate communications.

Advertisement

The complaint alleges that on multiple dates in January 2026, Hamm posted comments on YouTube threatening violence against the President, unnamed ICE agents, and supporters of the President.

First Assistant United States Attorney John A. Sarcone III and Federal Bureau of Investigation Special Agent in Charge of the Albany Division Craig Tremaroli made the announcement.

First Assistant U.S. Attorney Sarcone stated: “The defendant used interstate communications to threaten President Trump, ICE agents, and others with acts of violence. This Office, together with the FBI, will pursue anyone who makes such threats swiftly and aggressively. The defendant would have been better off saving his breath; now he’ll have plenty of time to reflect on his words while facing the consequences for them in federal court. Threats of this nature will not be tolerated, and anyone who ignores this warning will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law.”

Hamm appeared in federal court on Friday, February 27, in Binghamton, New York, before United States Magistrate Judge Miroslav Lovric and was ordered detained pending further proceedings.

Special Agent in Charge Tremaroli stated: “Mr. Hamm tried to hide behind a keyboard, but this arrest should prove if you’re making dangerous threats of violence online, the FBI will find you and hold you accountable. Threats of violence against the President, public officials, law enforcement, or any member of our community are illegal and will not be tolerated. FBI Albany will continue to leverage the partnerships and resources of our Joint Terrorism Task Force (JTTF) to identify, investigate, and ensure anyone taking part in such illegal activity is brought to justice.”

Recommended

We Still Can't Believe the U.S. Oil and Gas Association Tweeted This at Gavin Newsom Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Related:

DOMESTIC TERRORISM DONALD TRUMP FBI ICE TRUMP ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT


The charges in the complaint are merely accusations. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

The charge filed against Hamm carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000, and a term of supervised release of up to 3 years. A defendant’s sentence is imposed by a judge based on the particular statute the defendant is convicted of violating, the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines, and other factors.

The FBI is investigating the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephen C. Green is prosecuting the case. 

Trump has survived multiple assassination attempts. In 2024, Trump was shot in the ear at a Pennsylvania rally. 

Editor’s Note: Democrats are fanning the flames and raising the rhetoric by comparing ICE to the Gestapo, fascists, and secret police.

Help us continue to report the truth about ICE and its brave accomplishments to make America safe again. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

We Still Can't Believe the U.S. Oil and Gas Association Tweeted This at Gavin Newsom Amy Curtis
Bombshell Federal Lawsuit Says Teachers Abused Students for Decades in Small Wisconsin School District Amy Curtis
Florida Teens Accused of Plotting to Kill Classmate to Resurrect Sandy Hook Shooter Scott McClallen
Cubans Make Shocking Plea to Trump Jeff Charles
There's a Clear Frontrunner in California's Governor Race, but It's Not Who You'd Expect Amy Curtis
Washington Democrats Imposed an Insane Income Tax Rate, Now This Company Is Leaving the State Amy Curtis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

We Still Can't Believe the U.S. Oil and Gas Association Tweeted This at Gavin Newsom Amy Curtis
Advertisement