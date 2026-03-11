New York Man Accused of Threatening President Trump, ICE Agents on YouTube

A New York man has been accused of making violent threats against President Donald Trump, his supporters, and Immigration and Customs officials.

Jeffrey Scott Hamm, Jr., age 32, of Binghamton, NY, appeared in federal court on Friday, February 27, for an initial appearance on a charge of making threats to the President and federal agents using interstate communications.

The complaint alleges that on multiple dates in January 2026, Hamm posted comments on YouTube threatening violence against the President, unnamed ICE agents, and supporters of the President.

First Assistant United States Attorney John A. Sarcone III and Federal Bureau of Investigation Special Agent in Charge of the Albany Division Craig Tremaroli made the announcement.

First Assistant U.S. Attorney Sarcone stated: “The defendant used interstate communications to threaten President Trump, ICE agents, and others with acts of violence. This Office, together with the FBI, will pursue anyone who makes such threats swiftly and aggressively. The defendant would have been better off saving his breath; now he’ll have plenty of time to reflect on his words while facing the consequences for them in federal court. Threats of this nature will not be tolerated, and anyone who ignores this warning will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law.”

Hamm appeared in federal court on Friday, February 27, in Binghamton, New York, before United States Magistrate Judge Miroslav Lovric and was ordered detained pending further proceedings.

Special Agent in Charge Tremaroli stated: “Mr. Hamm tried to hide behind a keyboard, but this arrest should prove if you’re making dangerous threats of violence online, the FBI will find you and hold you accountable. Threats of violence against the President, public officials, law enforcement, or any member of our community are illegal and will not be tolerated. FBI Albany will continue to leverage the partnerships and resources of our Joint Terrorism Task Force (JTTF) to identify, investigate, and ensure anyone taking part in such illegal activity is brought to justice.”





The charges in the complaint are merely accusations. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

The charge filed against Hamm carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000, and a term of supervised release of up to 3 years. A defendant’s sentence is imposed by a judge based on the particular statute the defendant is convicted of violating, the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines, and other factors.

The FBI is investigating the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephen C. Green is prosecuting the case.

Trump has survived multiple assassination attempts. In 2024, Trump was shot in the ear at a Pennsylvania rally.

Editor’s Note: Democrats are fanning the flames and raising the rhetoric by comparing ICE to the Gestapo, fascists, and secret police.

