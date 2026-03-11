James Carville Admits He Has 'Trump Derangement Syndrome' — Says He Prays for More

One Democrat has admitted that he has Trump Derangement Syndrome, and he wants more of it.

Days after he posted an expletive-filled rant to social media, Democrat consultant James Carville doubled down on his comments. Last week, Carville admitted that he has Trump Derangement Syndrome.

🚨NEW *UNHINGED* JAMES CARVILLE🤬



"Look, you fat f*ck Trump — if you listen to this, you listen good!"



"I got Trump Derangement Syndrome. I hate the motherf*cker! And you know what? I don't want to get rid of it. I don't want to get better! I want to get WORSE! I want to hate… pic.twitter.com/p9rfP1lCcC — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) March 7, 2026

Carville said that he prayed for more Trump Derangement Syndrome.

"And you know what? I don't want to get rid of it. I don't want to get better. I want to get worse. I want to hate him more. I pray to God in heaven: God, rain down, the righteous rain of Trump Derangement Syndrome on me. Pray for me, Lord, I'm your vessel on this earth. Pray for the people that listen to this. We want more. We want to hate the son of a b***h so much that we can't see straight."

In a ramble posted to social media, Carville said that God has given him a message that he’s doing the right thing by hating President Donald Trump.

🚨NEW: James Carville *DOUBLES DOWN*😡



"I feel very SANCTIFIED, very encouraged, like I'm doing the right thing. And I will use any & all language at my disposal to share with you how deeply I DETEST Donald Trump in a way that I NEVER thought I could HATE another human being!" https://t.co/3JGOz05sdO pic.twitter.com/jokorEA9jE — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) March 11, 2026

“I feel very sanctified. I feel very encouraged. I feel like that I’m doing the right thing and that I’ll use any and all language at my disposal to share with you how deeply I detest Donald John Trump in a way that I didn’t ever, I never, ever thought that I could hate another human being with the passion and depth that I hate f*****g Donald Trump. Understand that, and Lord, thank you for your intervention. Thank you to make [sic] all of the all of the people that attack me, some who love me, understand that I am executing Thy Will on this earth."

