FCC Is Reportedly Investigating The View

The Federal Communications Commission is reportedly investigating The View, according to a Fox News report.

The FCC is reportedly trying to enforce a January rule that requires “statutory equal opportunities" to broadcast television stations, including their late-night and daytime talk shows.

The show reportedly failed to file the right paperwork for late-night and daytime talk shows when it hosted Texas Democratic Senate candidate James Talarico, "which would implicitly indicate to the FCC that Disney believes 'The View' is bona fide news and would be exempt from the policy," Fox reported.

We'll have to wait and see whether the FCC forces The View to host more Republicans.





