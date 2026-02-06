House Oversight Chair: Clintons Don’t Get Special Treatment in Epstein Probe

After weeks of skipping depositions related to the Epstein files, Former President Bill Clinton and his wife, Hillary Clinton, have agreed to testify in front of lawmakers.

But Bill Clinton demanded a public hearing, he said in a social media post.

I have called for the full release of the Epstein files. I have provided a sworn statement of what I know. And just this week, I’ve agreed to appear in person before the committee. But it’s still not enough for Republicans on the House Oversight Committee. — Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) February 6, 2026

Now, Chairman Comer says he wants cameras, but only behind closed doors. Who benefits from this arrangement? It’s not Epstein’s victims, who deserve justice. Not the public, who deserve the truth. It serves only partisan interests. This is not fact-finding, it’s pure politics. — Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) February 6, 2026

So let’s stop the games.



If you want this fight, @RepJamesComer, let’s have it—in public.



You love to talk about transparency. There’s nothing more transparent than a public hearing, cameras on.



We will be there. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) February 5, 2026

House GOP Oversight Chair James Comer rejected the request.

🚨Democrats & Republicans issued BIPARTISAN subpoenas directing Bill & Hillary Clinton to appear for depositions.



Our Epstein investigation is not dictated by the Clintons. Depositions are on video for all to see. If the Clintons want a hearing, it can be after depositions. pic.twitter.com/WRDk8lPos8

🚨The Clintons are in contempt of Congress. Their attorneys’ latest letter makes clear they still expect special treatment because of their last name.



The Clintons do not get to dictate the terms of lawful subpoenas.



I have rejected their latest offer.👇 https://t.co/BI0LAiCpI3 — Rep. James Comer (@RepJamesComer) February 2, 2026

It’s unclear when these depositions will happen.

Looking forward to deposing you in a few weeks. Let’s start with an easy one: the woman in the hot tub with you: was she underage or trafficked? https://t.co/EeGIT5Wc6u pic.twitter.com/ML9wuwSF5f — Nancy Mace (@NancyMace) February 6, 2026

