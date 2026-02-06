About That 'Racist' Video the Trump Team Posted Featuring the Obamas...It's a Fake...
Tipsheet

House Oversight Chair: Clintons Don’t Get Special Treatment in Epstein Probe

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | February 06, 2026 6:03 PM
AP Photo/LM Otero, File

After weeks of skipping depositions related to the Epstein files, Former President Bill Clinton and his wife, Hillary Clinton, have agreed to testify in front of lawmakers. 

But Bill Clinton demanded a public hearing, he said in a social media post. 

House GOP Oversight Chair James Comer rejected the request.

About That 'Racist' Video the Trump Team Posted Featuring the Obamas...It's a Fake News Hoax Matt Vespa
It’s unclear when these depositions will happen. 

