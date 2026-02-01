Deport Every Single Illegal Alien Possible
Chicago Mayor Orders Police to Monitor and Investigate ICE Agents

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | February 01, 2026 2:00 PM
AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson has signed an executive order directing the Chicago Police Department to investigate alleged illegal activity by federal immigration agents. 

Executive Order 2026-01 orders CPD to track alleged misconduct by federal immigration officials. 

"Nobody is above the law. There is no such thing as ‘absolute immunity’ in America,” Johnson said in a statement. “The lawlessness of Trump’s militarized immigration agents puts the lives and well-being of every Chicagoan in immediate danger. With today’s order, we are putting ICE on notice in our city. Chicago will not sit idly by while Trump floods federal agents into our communities and terrorizes our residents.” 

If city police observe or receive reports of alleged violations of state or local law by federal agents, then the order tells CPD to

  • Document federal enforcement activities in accordance with CPD policy; 
  • Ensure that any body-camera footage captured during the incident—including footage of any use of force, detentions, injuries, or other enforcement activity—is preserved; 
  • Seek to identify the federal supervisory officer on scene, attempt to verify the supervisory officer’s name and badge number, and record the credential verification using body-cameras—including any refusal to comply; 
  • Complete a report on any violation of state or local law by federal agents consistent with CPD policy; 
  • Immediately summon emergency medical services and render aid to any injured person on the scene. 

The order says that CPD can refer felony charges to the Cook County State's Attorney.  

However, Johnson apparently forgot to check his talking points with the Cook County State's Attorney, who said they hadn’t heard of this plan until the press conference, according to State’s Attorney Eileen O’Neill Burke

The executive order follows a nationwide immigration blitz that aims to deport criminal illegal aliens.

