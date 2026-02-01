Chicago Mayor Orders Police to Monitor and Investigate ICE Agents

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson has signed an executive order directing the Chicago Police Department to investigate alleged illegal activity by federal immigration agents.

Advertisement

Executive Order 2026-01 orders CPD to track alleged misconduct by federal immigration officials.

This morning I signed the “ICE On Notice” executive order, laying the groundwork to investigate and prosecute ICE agents if they break the law in Chicago.



There is no such thing as absolute immunity in America. Chicago will not stand by as ICE terrorizes our communities. — Mayor Brandon Johnson (@ChicagosMayor) January 31, 2026

"Nobody is above the law. There is no such thing as ‘absolute immunity’ in America,” Johnson said in a statement. “The lawlessness of Trump’s militarized immigration agents puts the lives and well-being of every Chicagoan in immediate danger. With today’s order, we are putting ICE on notice in our city. Chicago will not sit idly by while Trump floods federal agents into our communities and terrorizes our residents.”

If the federal government won't hold these rogue ICE and Border Patrol agents accountable, then Chicago will do everything in our power to bring them to justice. pic.twitter.com/dj8jYmqzBa — Mayor Brandon Johnson (@ChicagosMayor) February 1, 2026

If city police observe or receive reports of alleged violations of state or local law by federal agents, then the order tells CPD to

Document federal enforcement activities in accordance with CPD policy;

Ensure that any body-camera footage captured during the incident—including footage of any use of force, detentions, injuries, or other enforcement activity—is preserved;

Seek to identify the federal supervisory officer on scene, attempt to verify the supervisory officer’s name and badge number, and record the credential verification using body-cameras—including any refusal to comply;

Complete a report on any violation of state or local law by federal agents consistent with CPD policy;

Immediately summon emergency medical services and render aid to any injured person on the scene.

The order says that CPD can refer felony charges to the Cook County State's Attorney.

However, Johnson apparently forgot to check his talking points with the Cook County State's Attorney, who said they hadn’t heard of this plan until the press conference, according to State’s Attorney Eileen O’Neill Burke

Mayor Johnson’s statement is not true. The CCSAO did not receive the Executive Order until it was released to the public. We do not provide legal approval of any matter until we’ve reviewed it. On such a critical issue, it’s important we get it right. pic.twitter.com/xBp89wadYT — State’s Attorney Eileen O’Neill Burke (@saeileenburke) January 31, 2026

Advertisement

The executive order follows a nationwide immigration blitz that aims to deport criminal illegal aliens.

How about signing the criminals on notice "executive order."? Oh thats right, you won’t because your priorities are always to duck accountability here in #Chicago https://t.co/tSuban8Vmp — Donald N. Muhammad CPO-EPP (@Agent1Security) January 31, 2026

Brandon Johnson has spent his WHOLE term focused on supporting migrants. No accomplishments, nothing we can say he’s done, but literally play national politics with a local seat. That’s why he’s unpopular here https://t.co/J1rOdej68h — Ja'Mal Green (@JaymalGreen) January 31, 2026

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.