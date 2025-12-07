Federal Jury Finds Texas Resident Guilty in $150K PEMEX Bribery Plot

A federal jury in Houston convicted a local businessman today for his role in a scheme to bribe Mexican government officials at Petróleos Mexicanos (PEMEX), the state-owned oil company of Mexico, and PEMEX Exploración y Producción (PEP), PEMEX’s wholly owned exploration and production subsidiary.

According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, Ramon Alexandro Rovirosa Martinez (Rovirosa), a Mexican citizen and U.S. lawful permanent resident, 46, of The Woodlands, Texas, paid more than $150,000 in bribes to officials at PEP to retain contracts and payments from PEMEX and PEP and obtain other improper advantages in business with PEMEX and PEP, for the benefit of companies associated with Rovirosa.

The trial evidence showed that between approximately 2019 and 2021, Rovirosa and his co-conspirators, including Mario Alberto Avila Lizarraga, 61, of Spring, Texas, a Mexican citizen and U.S. lawful permanent resident, offered to pay and paid bribes in the form of cash payments, luxury goods and other valuable items to at least three PEMEX and PEP officials in exchange for those officials taking certain actions to help companies associated with Rovirosa obtain and retain business with PEMEX and PEP. Those improper advantages assisted companies associated with Rovirosa in obtaining contracts with PEMEX and PEP worth at least $2.5 million.

“Alexandro Rovirosa orchestrated a scheme to bribe Mexican officials to benefit himself and his companies,” said Acting Assistant Attorney General Matthew R. Galeotti of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division. “Bribery of government officials to win business undermines fair competition and unjustly enriches bad actors. In prosecuting this case, the Department has sent a clear message that we will not tolerate bribery and corruption schemes run out of the United States, whether the bribes are paid here or abroad.”

The jury convicted Rovirosa of one count of conspiracy to violate the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA) and two counts of violating the FCPA. It found him not guilty of a fourth count of violating the FCPA. He faces a maximum penalty of 15 years in prison. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

“Most individuals applying for American citizenship treat our laws and customs with respect,” said Special Agent in Charge Douglas Williams of the FBI Houston Field Office. “Alexandro Rovirosa instead violated U.S. laws through a network of corruption and deceit. Rovirosa believed his residence in Houston protected him from the consequences of bribing foreign officials. However, as today’s verdict demonstrates, his scheme not only cost him a luxurious Texas lifestyle, but also his freedom.”

Rovirosa’s co-conspirator, Mario Avila, is a fugitive.

HSI Houston, FBI Houston and FDIC-OIG are investigating the case.

“The conviction in this case holds the defendant accountable for participating in a scheme to bribe Mexican government officials for the benefit of the defendant and the companies associated with him,” said Special Agent in Charge Jeffrey D. Pittano of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation Office of Inspector General (FDIC OIG), Mid-Atlantic Region. “The FDIC OIG remains committed to working with our law enforcement partners to investigate financial crimes, including those involving bribery and corruption.”

Trial Attorneys Lindsey Carson, Samad Pardesi and Paul Ream of the Criminal Division’s Fraud Section and Assistant U.S. Attorney Brad Gray for the Southern District of Texas are prosecuting the case.

