Three Officers Shot at Omaha Convenience Store; Suspect Dead

Three police officers are reportedly wounded after a shootout at a QuikTrip in Omaha, Nebraska.

The officers were following a man suspected of shooting someone at a grocery store around noon.

Advertisement

The suspect is dead and the officers are recovering after surgery.

Shortly after 2 p.m., Omaha Police and Omaha Fire responded to an officer-involved shooting at QuikTrip, 3201 L Street. Officers had been following a shooting suspect before making contact with him inside the business where shots were fired. 3 Officers were injured by gunfire.… pic.twitter.com/JF0JdvzjFL — Omaha Scanner (@omaha_scanner) December 3, 2025

Three officers are injured and taken to local hospital. Non-life threatening injuries. Suspect in incident is deceased. — Omaha Police Dept (@OmahaPolice) December 3, 2025

We are extremely thankful that the injuries sustained by the @OmahaPolice Officers don’t appear to be life-threatening. Please keep them in your thoughts and we hope for a speedy recovery.



NSP will support OPD however necessary as the officers recover and the investigation… https://t.co/hjY73ZxAlQ — Nebraska State Patrol (@NEStatePatrol) December 3, 2025

3 police officers injured in shootout at gas station in Omaha, suspect killed pic.twitter.com/y5s2JMQPP1 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) December 3, 2025

— AZ Intel (@AZ_Intel_) December 3, 2025

BREAKING: 3 Omaha officers hurt in shooting:



🔘 12pm: Suspect (Hispanic male, 20s) shot victim near 30th & Ames

🔘 OPD tracked plate to QT near 30th & L

🔘 2pm: Suspect left QT bathroom fired @ officers, officers killed suspect

🔘 2 shot, 1 injured by shrapnel, all will survive. pic.twitter.com/3NG99L02uG — Bill Schammert (@BillSchammert) December 3, 2025

Shooting at north Omaha grocery store led to another shooting that injured three officers. https://t.co/bjOGLF6wYA pic.twitter.com/kO5itJCJr7 — KETV NewsWatch 7 (@KETV) December 3, 2025

Officials said about 50 staff members at hospital were helping the care for the Omaha police officers, including five trauma surgeons.



Here's the latest on the incident: https://t.co/Ab64UuRyHC pic.twitter.com/d7NJJ9GCfD — KETV NewsWatch 7 (@KETV) December 3, 2025

Please keep the 3 brave Omaha (NE) police officers who were shot this afternoon in your thoughts and prayers.



The officers were attempting to arrest a dirtbag who had already shot an innocent victim earlier in the day. Said dirtbag then opened fire on the officers, they returned… — Joe Gamaldi (@JoeGamaldi) December 3, 2025

Advertisement

2 Omaha Police Officers shot, another Officer was hit by shrapnel, and a 50 year old Man was shot earlier in the day at a separate location all by the same 28yo Hispanic Male who has been pronounced dead



All the Officers are stable condition and expected to recover pic.twitter.com/Nem84UWdV7 — Beard Vet (@Beardvet) December 3, 2025

Angie and I are deeply saddened to hear about today’s shooting that injured three Omaha Police officers. We are praying for their quick recoveries and for their families during this difficult time. I’m grateful to these brave officers and all our first responders who protect our… — Rep. Don Bacon 🇺🇸✈️🏍️⭐️🎖️ (@RepDonBacon) December 3, 2025

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!