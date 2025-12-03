VIP
Tipsheet

Three Officers Shot at Omaha Convenience Store; Suspect Dead

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | December 03, 2025 8:18 PM
AP Photo/Stefan Jeremiah

Three police officers are reportedly wounded after a shootout at a QuikTrip in Omaha, Nebraska. 

The officers were following a man suspected of shooting someone at a grocery store around noon. 

The suspect is dead and the officers are recovering after surgery. 

