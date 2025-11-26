What the Hell Did These Reporters Just Say About the National Guard Shooting?
Two National Guardsmen Shot Near White House, Trump Weighs in on Truth Social

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | November 26, 2025 3:33 PM
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

Two members of the National Guard have been shot in Washington, D.C., according to multiple reports. 

Graphic photos posted to social media show a National Guard member down, while others applied pressure to an apparent gunshot wound to the head. 

Law enforcement said that it has a suspect in custody. 

CRIME DOMESTIC TERRORISM GUN VIOLENCE MASS SHOOTING MILITARY NATIONAL SECURITY

President Donald Trump has sent the National Guard into multiple cities to reduce violent crime. 

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem confirmed that two National Guard members were shot. 

The shooting follows increased political violence. 

Trump called the suspected shooter an "animal" and said that person would pay a "very steep price."

