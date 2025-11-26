Two National Guardsmen Shot Near White House, Trump Weighs in on Truth Social

Two members of the National Guard have been shot in Washington, D.C., according to multiple reports.

Graphic photos posted to social media show a National Guard member down, while others applied pressure to an apparent gunshot wound to the head.

Critical Incident: MPD is on the scene of a shooting at 17th and I Street, NW. Please avoid the area. Updates to come. — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) November 26, 2025

BREAKING: Secret Service tells me 2 National Guard members have just been shot near the White House. pic.twitter.com/uGLCAPcDXX — Mike Carter (@MikeCarterTV) November 26, 2025

Law enforcement said that it has a suspect in custody.

🚨 BREAKING: A SUSPECT IS IN CUSTODY after National Guard members were shot outside the White House.



Thank God.



CAPITAL PUNISHMENT, as SOON as it's proven this suspect committed this act of evil.



DC POLICE: "The scene is secured. One suspect is in custody." pic.twitter.com/oMh177oo1e — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 26, 2025

🚨 JUST IN - SEN. MARKWAYNE MULLIN: "We know these men and women are willing to protect 100% of our freedom by sacrificing their own life. But you never want to see this happen, on our own streets much less, in the nation's capital. LITERALLY within eyeshot of the White House."… pic.twitter.com/kDeR7kS4ED — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 26, 2025

BREAKING: DC police say scene secured, 1 person in custody after multiple National Guardsmen shot near the White House — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) November 26, 2025

UPDATE: The scene is secured. One suspect is in custody. — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) November 26, 2025

President Donald Trump has sent the National Guard into multiple cities to reduce violent crime.

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem confirmed that two National Guard members were shot.

Please join me in praying for the two National Guardsmen who were just shot moments ago in Washington D.C.@DHSgov is working with local law enforcement to gather more information. — Secretary Kristi Noem (@Sec_Noem) November 26, 2025

The shooting follows increased political violence.

Trump called the suspected shooter an "animal" and said that person would pay a "very steep price."

🚨 BREAKING: President Trump says the "ANIMAL" who shot National Guardsmen outside the White House "will pay a VERY steep price"



Death penalty AND MAKE IT SWIFT.



"The animal that shot the two National Guardsmen, with both being critically wounded, and now in two separate… pic.twitter.com/EguBku7FAS — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 26, 2025

POTUS responds to the shooting of two National Guard troops outside of the White House pic.twitter.com/ZVaB0zlI1k — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) November 26, 2025

