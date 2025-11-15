Former Fleet Manager of Boston Public School Bus System Charged With Bribery

The former Director of Fleet and Facilities for the company that manages the operations and maintenance of Boston Public Schools’ fleet of school buses was arrested and charged today for allegedly soliciting bribes from vendors who worked on the buses and in the bus yards. One of the vendors who allegedly paid bribes was also arrested and charged.

Michael Muller, 59, of Millbury, Mass. and John Colantuoni, 60, of Westwood, Mass. were charged in a 21-count indictment.

Muller is charged with five counts of soliciting and accepting bribes as an agent of BPS, five counts of conspiring to commit bribery, five counts of conspiring to commit honest services mail fraud and four counts of extortion.

Colantuoni is charged with one count of paying bribes to Muller as an agent of BPS, one count of conspiring to commit bribery, one count of conspiring to commit honest services mail fraud and one count of obstruction of justice.

Muller will make his initial appearance in federal court in Boston at 2:30 p.m. this afternoon. Colantuoni was arrested in Florida this morning and is expected to make his initial appearance in federal court in Tampa today. Colantuoni will appear in Boston at a later date.

Court documents say that Muller’s employer, the “Transportation Company,” had a contract with BPS to manage the operations and maintenance of BPS’ fleet of over 700 school buses. When not on the road, the buses were kept in bus yards owned by the City of Boston. Muller allegedly supervised all the Transportation Company employees who worked in the yards. According to the BPS contract, Muller’s job was to “ensure that BPS’s fleet is safe, well-maintained and ready for service on a daily basis.”

The Transportation Company subcontracted out much of its work on the BPS contract, including to vendors who cleaned the buses, made autobody and mechanical repairs, and plowed the snow from the bus yards. Muller allegedly managed and supervised all the vendors and had the authority to fire them. The vendors gave their invoices to the Transportation Company, which forwarded them to BPS without any markup. BPS paid the invoice amounts to the Transportation Company, allegedly from its annual transportation budget funded by taxpayer money. The Transportation Company then mailed checks to the vendors.

Between 2010 and December 2021, Muller allegedly solicited and accepted a total of more than $870,000 in bribes and kickbacks from five vendors, including Colantuoni. The alleged bribes included, among other things, cash, checks, a used pickup truck worth $15,000 and $85,000 in building materials for Muller’s vacation house. Muller also allegedly required one vendor to hire his adult child.

According to the indictment, Muller conspired to have “Vendor Two,” whose company power-washed the outside of BPS school buses and the engines, to inflate Vendor Two’s invoices by claiming to have washed more engines than Vendor Two actually had. It is alleged that Muller also told Vendor Two to pay him part of Vendor Two’s total revenues from the Transportation Company as a kickback. Muller allegedly hounded Vendor Two as soon as the Transportation Company mailed Vendor Two a check, wanting to meet as soon as the check cleared so that Muller could collect his cut. Muller and Vendor Two allegedly exchanged the following texts in 2016-2018:

Muller: “Did the eagle land?” Vendor Two: “Not there yesterday. Will see on Monday.”

Vendor Two: “Check did not clear. You got $2,500 last week. $5,000 this week. $500 more next week. $8,000 total….” Muller: “Just add to engine u owe for February.”

Muller: “What time we meeting and were [sic]? We can meet on pike at rest stop if that works. Also are u giving my whole half or half of what you have? I have today off and want to do some shopping so sooner would be great.” Vendor Two: “Bank opens @9 am. Rest area @ Natick.”

It is further alleged that Muller conspired to have “Vendor Three” invoice the Transportation Company $189,444 for work Vendor Three never performed – specifically, cleaning snow off the roofs of BPS buses – and paying Muller most of the money.

Muller also allegedly demanded “Vendor Four” pay him a 5% kickback on Vendor Four’s revenues from the Transportation Company. Vendor Four sometimes paid the kickback with checks made out to a landscaping company Muller owned, in exchange for fake invoices from the landscaping company for services it never performed.

“Families and taxpayers trust that the people overseeing their children’s school buses are doing the right thing, not looking for a payout. As alleged, these defendants broke that trust — treating taxpayer-funded contracts as a source of illicit income and, for years, siphoning off money that should have supported students. Their alleged conduct undermines confidence in a system that families rely on every day,” said United States Attorney Leah B. Foley. “We are committed to rooting out corruption wherever it occurs and ensuring that public dollars are used for public good.”

John Colantuoni was the president and half-owner of a small construction and landscaping company in Norwood, Mass. The indictment alleges that Colantuoni’s company bought approximately $85,000 in building materials from a lumber company for Muller’s vacation house in Pascoag, R.I., and, at the same time, revenues to Colantuoni’s company from the Transportation Company increased dramatically. Muller allegedly tried to conceal his business relationship with Colantuoni by telling the lumber company that Colantuoni was his uncle. Colantuoni allegedly tried to keep Muller’s address off the lumber company’s invoices, at one point telling the lumber company to use a false address in Falmouth, Mass. The indictment further alleges that Colantuoni testified in the grand jury and made false and misleading statements about his company’s purchase of the building materials for Muller.

The bribery and bribery conspiracy charges each provide for a sentence of up to 10 years in prison, up to three years of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000. The charges of conspiracy to commit honest services mail fraud each provide for a sentence of up to 20 years in prison, up to three years of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000. The extortion charges each provide for a sentence of up to 20 years in prison, up to three years of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000. The charge for obstruction of justice provides for a sentence of up to 10 years in prison, up to three years of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000. Sentences are imposed by a federal district court judge based on the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and statutes that govern the determination of a sentence in a criminal case.

“Today’s arrests are shining a light on an alleged bribery and kickback scheme spearheaded by the manager of a company entrusted by Boston Public Schools to maintain its fleet of vehicles used to transport the city’s most precious cargo, its children,” said Ted E. Docks, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s Boston Division. “These two men stand accused of padding their income with ease, turning a tidy profit at the expense of taxpayers. Add in the allegations of extortion and obstruction of justice and you’ve practically got a playbook of the varied ways to violate the public’s trust. Make no mistake, the FBI will continue to work with our partners to ensure those who violate their obligations to the public are brought to justice.”

United States Attorney Leah B. Foley; Ted E. Docks, Special Agent in Charge of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Boston Division; and Tom Demeo, Acting Special Agent in Charge of the Internal Revenue Service’s Criminal Investigation in Boston made the announcement today. Valuable assistance was provided by the Boston Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Christine Wichers of the Public Corruption & Special Prosecutions Unit is prosecuting the case.

