US Sen. Ted Cruz Calls for Impeachment of Federal Judge Who Ordered Artic Frost Gag Order

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | October 30, 2025 6:09 PM
AP Photo/Ben Curtis

A lawmaker is calling to impeach a federal judge who allowed the FBI to spy on conservative groups and lawmakers during the Biden administration. 

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz said that Judge James Boasberg, a federal judge in Washington, D.C., signed a gag order that prevented AT&T from telling the senator about a subpoena of his phone records.

The FBI targeted: The FBI targeted the following Members of Congress: Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., Sen. Bill Hagerty ,R-Tenn., Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., Sen. Dan Sullivan, R-Alaska, Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., Sen. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo., Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., Rep. Mike Kelly, R-Pa.

U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-IA, said that former FBI special counsel Jack Smith abused his power to investigate Republicans. 

“Arctic Frost was the vehicle by which FBI agents and DOJ prosecutors could improperly investigate the entire Republican political apparatus," Grassley said in a news conference. "Contrary to what Smith has said publicly, this was clearly a fishing expedition."

Arctic Frost could be the Biden DOJ’s Watergate, Townhall reported. The Biden administration surveilled 156 Republicans, lawmakers said in a news conference. 

Conservatives called on lawmakers to impeach Boasberg. 

Trump posted on social media about the news. 

The news follows the Biden administration targeting nearly 100 conservative groups, including Turning Point USA.

