US Sen. Ted Cruz Calls for Impeachment of Federal Judge Who Ordered Artic Frost Gag Order

A lawmaker is calling to impeach a federal judge who allowed the FBI to spy on conservative groups and lawmakers during the Biden administration.

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz said that Judge James Boasberg, a federal judge in Washington, D.C., signed a gag order that prevented AT&T from telling the senator about a subpoena of his phone records.

Judge Boasberg ordered that I not be informed that my cellphone records had been subpoenaed because he believed that I’d tamper with evidence or intimidate witnesses.



That’s a complete abuse of judicial power, and Boasberg should be impeached. pic.twitter.com/8lcxFnBVs0 — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) October 30, 2025

I am, right now, calling on the House of Representatives to impeach Judge Boasberg.



Mark my words: there will be accountability for these partisan zealots who sought to corrupt the DOJ and judiciary to attack their enemies. pic.twitter.com/J8lkD1fvmL — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) October 29, 2025

The FBI targeted: The FBI targeted the following Members of Congress: Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., Sen. Bill Hagerty ,R-Tenn., Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., Sen. Dan Sullivan, R-Alaska, Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., Sen. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo., Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., Rep. Mike Kelly, R-Pa.

U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-IA, said that former FBI special counsel Jack Smith abused his power to investigate Republicans.

“Arctic Frost was the vehicle by which FBI agents and DOJ prosecutors could improperly investigate the entire Republican political apparatus," Grassley said in a news conference. "Contrary to what Smith has said publicly, this was clearly a fishing expedition."

Reminder that James Boasberg is the same Judge who let corrupt FBI lawyer Kevin Clinesmith off with probation after he plead guilty to lying so he could spy on Donald Trump's campaign in 2016.



He allowed the Obama FBI to get away with illegal wiretaps on Trump-- and then signed… — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 30, 2025

#BREAKING: Rep. Byron Donalds is now seeking to impeach corrupt Judge Boasberg. — Insider Wire (@InsiderWire) October 30, 2025



Arctic Frost could be the Biden DOJ’s Watergate, Townhall reported. The Biden administration surveilled 156 Republicans, lawmakers said in a news conference.

Conservatives called on lawmakers to impeach Boasberg.

Corrupt federal judge James Boasberg’s gag order against AT&T, which prevented AT&T from informing the Senate it was being spied on, was itself illegal and a blatant violation of 2 U.S.C., which requires the Senate to be given notice of collection of its data or communications.… pic.twitter.com/HYQtUK5pEn — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) October 30, 2025

Trump posted on social media about the news.

The news follows the Biden administration targeting nearly 100 conservative groups, including Turning Point USA.

