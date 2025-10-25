How Graham Platner's Campaign Is Trying to Do Damage Control After Nazi Tattoo...
Justice Department to Monitor Polling Sites in California, New Jersey

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | October 25, 2025 3:00 PM
The Department of Justice announced that it will monitor polling sites in six jurisdictions ahead of the upcoming November 4, 2025, general election to ensure transparency, ballot security, and compliance with federal law.

The Department, through the Civil Rights Division, enforces federal voting rights laws that protect the rights of all eligible citizens to access the ballot. The Department regularly deploys its staff to monitor for compliance with federal civil rights laws in elections in communities across the country.

“Transparency at the polls translates into faith in the electoral process, and this Department of Justice is committed to upholding the highest standards of election integrity,” said Attorney General Pamela Bondi. “We will commit the resources necessary to ensure the American people get the fair, free, and transparent elections they deserve.”

At this time, the Department will monitor the following jurisdictions:

  • Passaic County, New Jersey
  • Kern County, California
  • Riverside County, California
  • Fresno County, California
  • Orange County, California
  • Los Angeles County, California

At Attorney General Pamela Bondi’s direction, this effort will be overseen by the Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division under the leadership of Assistant Attorney General Harmeet K. Dhillon. 

The Division will deploy Civil Rights personnel who will coordinate with U.S. Attorney’s Offices.

“The Department of Justice will do everything necessary to protect the votes of eligible American citizens, ensuring our elections are safe and secure,” said Assistant Attorney General Harmeet K. Dhillon of the Civil Rights Division. “Transparent election processes and election monitoring are critical tools for safeguarding our elections and ensuring public trust in the integrity of our elections.”

This initiative is aimed at promoting transparency and an open flow of communication between poll observers and election monitors to ensure that elections proceed with a high degree of security.

“Our democracy depends on free and fair elections,” said Acting United States Attorney Bill Essayli of the Central District of California. “We will work tirelessly to uphold and protect the integrity of the election process.”

The Civil Rights Division’s Voting Section enforces various federal statutes that protect the right to vote, including the Voting Rights Act, National Voter Registration Act, Help America Vote Act, Uniformed and Overseas Citizens Absentee Voting Act, and the Civil Rights Acts.

“Election protection means making sure every eligible voter can participate freely and every lawful vote is counted,” said Acting U.S. Attorney and Special Attorney Alina Habba of the District of New Jersey. “Our office is committed to working alongside our federal, state, and local partners to ensure transparency, security, and public confidence in the election process.”

From now until Election Day, Civil Rights Division personnel will be available to receive questions and complaints from the public related to possible violations of federal voting rights laws.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom claimed the move aims to suppress the vote.

If you would like to request election monitoring in a particular jurisdiction, please contact the Voting Section at VEM@usdoj.gov. The Civil Rights Division will determine whether monitoring is warranted.

Meanwhile, the White House celebrated a busy two weeks, despite the second-longest government shutdown. 

