Snipers Protecting 'No Kings' Rally Trigger CNN Reporter, Crowd

The liberal media is triggered that police are protecting the “No Kings” rally in Washington, D.C..

CNN reporter Edward-Isaac Dover said that the crowd was apparently upset that police were protecting the rally.

Advertisement

the political moment: there are multiple snipers with scopes and rifles on the roof the National Gallery above the DC No Kings rally. DC police say they are part of necessary security, but the crowd doesn’t know that and it’s freaking many out that they’re about to get shot. pic.twitter.com/oeTyvwx2yt — Edward-Isaac Dovere (@IsaacDovere) October 18, 2025

Conservative debater Charlie Kirk was publicly assassinated on Sept 10 during the first stop of his American Comeback tour in Utah. The shooter appears to be a leftist who was in a relationship with a transgender person.

Since then, other leftists have attacked conservatives and state and federal law enforcement at immigration facilities in Illinois and Texas.

Dover posted again that the residents are braving the police who are… protecting the rally.

Another reflection of the moment: many of the people who are freaked out about the snipers are recording videos showing them and narrating how they’re doing this “just in case” something happens, but they are staying at the rally https://t.co/48NxbbzFhq — Edward-Isaac Dovere (@IsaacDovere) October 18, 2025

U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt, championed the rally. He claimed that President Donald Trump acts like a king.

But voters chose Trump over Former Vice President Kamala Harris, who didn't even have to defend her title from a challenger since former President Joe Biden refused to run again.

On her book tour, Harris has repeatedly claimed that the race was the closest race of this century. But it wasn't.

The closest presidential race in the 21st century was in 2000 when Al Gore faced George W. Bush, according to the American Presidency Project.

Bush won the electoral college vote 271-266. Bush beat Gore by just over 547,000 votes for the popular vote. In comparison, Harris lost the popular vote by nearly four times that margin, by 2 million votes.

Still, the rally goers claim that Trump wants to be a king.

Thank you to the millions of Americans who turned out in small communities and big cities all over this country to say loudly and boldly:



No more kings.



In America, We the People will rule. pic.twitter.com/L6OPUx99yd — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) October 18, 2025





“We the People for the People.”



This is a democracy. #nokings 💛❌👑 pic.twitter.com/H3whCNy4s1 — Haley Stevens (@HaleyforMI) October 18, 2025

Advertisement





Bernie Sanders say the country is falling apart with a myriad of issues. Yet, he’s held office for 44 years. Maybe he and his career politician friends are the problem. pic.twitter.com/RyiwGNEN8e — Link Lauren (@itslinklauren) October 16, 2025

While the Democrats saw the rally as a show of strength, Republicans saw it differently.





That’s the no kings protest?



Where was it held a retirement home? https://t.co/UO4fjQVDfB — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) October 18, 2025

The federal government shut down on Oct. 1 and has now stretched to the third-longest shutdown since 1981.

Woke up extra thankful we dumped King George. #NoKings — Tim Burchett (@timburchett) October 18, 2025

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.