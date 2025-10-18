The Ultimate Townhall Media Experience Has Arrived
Tipsheet

Snipers Protecting 'No Kings' Rally Trigger CNN Reporter, Crowd

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | October 18, 2025 5:35 PM
AP Photo/Amanda Barrett

The liberal media is triggered that police are protecting the “No Kings” rally in Washington, D.C..

CNN reporter Edward-Isaac Dover said that the crowd was apparently upset that police were protecting the rally. 

Conservative debater Charlie Kirk was publicly assassinated on Sept 10 during the first stop of his American Comeback tour in Utah. The shooter appears to be a leftist who was in a relationship with a transgender person. 

Since then, other leftists have attacked conservatives and state and federal law enforcement at immigration facilities in Illinois and Texas.

Dover posted again that the residents are braving the police who are… protecting the rally. 

Oh, God, This Woman Again? CNN Guest Made Some Mind-Blowing Remarks About Red States and JD Vance's Wife Matt Vespa
U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt, championed the rally. He claimed that President Donald Trump acts like a king. 

But voters chose Trump over Former Vice President Kamala Harris, who didn't even have to defend her title from a challenger since former President Joe Biden refused to run again. 

On her book tour, Harris has repeatedly claimed that the race was the closest race of this century. But it wasn't.

The closest presidential race in the 21st century was in 2000 when Al Gore faced George W. Bush, according to the American Presidency Project

Bush won the electoral college vote 271-266. Bush beat Gore by just over 547,000 votes for the popular vote. In comparison, Harris lost the popular vote by nearly four times that margin, by 2 million votes.

Still, the rally goers claim that Trump wants to be a king. 


While the Democrats saw the rally as a show of strength, Republicans saw it differently. 


The federal government shut down on Oct. 1 and has now stretched to the third-longest shutdown since 1981. 

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

