President Trump Federalizing 300 Illinois National Guard Members

President Donald Trump will federalize 300 troops of the Illinois National Guard, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker posted on social media.

“This morning, the Trump Administration’s Department of War gave me an ultimatum: call up your troops, or we will. It is absolutely outrageous and un-American to demand a Governor send military troops within our own borders and against our will.”

"In the coming hours, the Trump Administration intends to federalize 300 members of the Illinois National Guard," Pritzker posted.

"This demand follows unprecedented escalations of aggression against Illinois citizens and residents."

The social media post follows people ambushing federal agents near Chicago on Saturday morning, Townhall reported.

“This morning, during routine patrolling in Broadview, in the same area of Chicago that law enforcement were assaulted yesterday, our brave law enforcement officers were rammed by vehicles and boxed in by 10 cars. Agents were unable to move their vehicles and exited the car. One of the drivers who rammed the law enforcement vehicle was armed with a semi-automatic weapon. Law enforcement was forced to deploy their weapons and fire defensive shots at an armed US citizen who drove herself to the hospital to get care for wounds.

Backup is on the way, DHS Secretary Kristi Noem posted on X.

“Today in Chicago, members of our brave law enforcement were attacked—rammed and boxed in by ten vehicles, including an attacker with a semi-automatic weapon.

I am deploying more special operations to control the scene. Reinforcements are on their way.

If you see a law enforcement officer today, thank them.”

Chicago is a sanctuary city. It won't partner with immigrations officers who deport illegal aliens unless those people are wanted on a criminal warrant by local or federal authorities, if they have been convicted of a serious crime and remain in the United States illegally, or if they are a clear threat to public safety or national security.

As of Saturday, tear gas was deployed, according to a video posted to X by Chicago Tribune investigative reporter Gregory Royal Pratt.

"Border Patrol pushed the protesters back as CPD started to take over the front line, the Feds threw tear gas, everyone fell back and now a lot of the Feds have cleared out and continue clearing out as police take over."

Tear gas at 39th and Kedzie pic.twitter.com/6Swmycdh8q — Gregory Royal Pratt (@royalpratt) October 4, 2025

