Lows Gang ‘Ravaged' Minneapolis Using Bank Fraud, Says US Attorney

A 24-year-old man who goes by "Nacho" pled guilty to stealing the identity of a 65-year-old man so he could give that money to a violent street gang.

Peter Amondo Anderson, 24, pled guilty in U.S. District Court to conspiracy to commit bank fraud and aggravated Identity theft, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Joseph H. Thompson.

Anderson and three other members and associates of the Lows, a violent Minneapolis-based street gang, were charged by indictment in May 2025 with engaging in a fraud scheme.

Court documents say the gang members defrauded Minnesotans from April 2019 to January 2024. The scheme involved the defendants creating fraudulent checks, depositing those fraudulent checks, and then withdrawing real fraud proceeds.

“The murderous Lows gang has ravaged the North Side with its violence while using fraud to fuel its crimes. No more,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Joseph H. Thompson. “We are good at prosecuting fraud and will continue to use every federal tool at our disposal to dismantle these violent street gangs.”

Anderson and other co-conspirators used social media to recruit individuals (“money mules”) who had bank accounts at various institutions to assist in depositing fraudulent checks. The money mules provided their personal banking information to Anderson and his co-conspirators, who created false checks made out to the money mules. The false checks were then deposited into the money mule’s bank accounts, and the funds quickly withdrawn and provided to Anderson and his co-conspirators.

Anderson and his co-conspirators used deceptive means to steal victims’ personal identifying and banking information. In August 2024, Anderson and his co-conspirators stole the banking information of a 65-year-old victim in North Carolina. Through the fraudulent use of the victim’s identity, Anderson and his co-conspirators stole approximately $39,000.

In total, Anderson and his co-conspirators deposited at least 28 fraudulent checks and attempted to withdraw nearly $220,000.

Anderson pled guilty before Judge Kate M. Menendez. Anderson’s co-defendant, Faysal Mohamed, a/k/a “G Money,” 27, pled guilty on August 5, 2025. Sentencing hearings for Anderson and Mohamed will be held at a later date.

A related RICO indictment against the Lows criminal street gang is currently pending in federal court. In that case, 14 members of the Lows are charged in an 23-count indictment with crimes including racketeering conspiracy involving murder, attempted murder, gun trafficking, drug trafficking, and the use of a firearm in furtherance of crimes of violence resulting in death.

“Anderson and his co-conspirators executed an extensive fraud scheme to exploit victims’ financial information for their own profit and to fund the Lows campaign of violence and terror against the Minneapolis community,” said Special Agent in Charge Alvin M. Winston Sr. of FBI Minneapolis. “This years-long conspiracy would have resulted in hundreds of thousands of dollars fueling Low's criminal activity. The FBI and our federal, state, and local partners will continue to seek out and stop all gang-related fraud, violence, and crime that threatens the safety of our streets.”

This case is the result of an investigation conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Minneapolis Police Department, the Internal Revenue Service – Criminal Investigations United States Postal Inspection Service, and the Minnesota Department of Corrections.

These cases are being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Garrett S. Fields and David M. Classen for the District of Minnesota and Trial Attorney Jared Engelking of the Criminal Division’s Violent Crime and Racketeering Section.

