Apple Drops App Used to Track ICE

The Apple Store has dropped an app that tracked immigrations and customs officials, Fox News reported.

"We reached out to Apple today demanding they remove the ICEBlock app from their App Store — and Apple did so," Bondi said. "ICEBlock is designed to put ICE agents at risk just for doing their jobs, and violence against law enforcement is an intolerable red line that cannot be crossed. This Department of Justice will continue making every effort to protect our brave federal law enforcement officers, who risk their lives every day to keep Americans safe." Authorities said that a man who shot up a Dallas ICE facility used the tracking app before killing two detainees and then himself.

"We created the App Store to be a safe and trusted place to discover apps. Based on information we’ve received from law enforcement about the safety risks associated with ICEBlock, we have removed it and similar apps from the App Store," Apple said, according to Fox News.

A month before the Dallas shooting, the facility recorded a bomb threat.

President Donald Trump's administration has deported about 400,000 illegal immigrants. About 1.6 million illegal immigrants self-deported in 2024, according to a report from the Department of Homeland Security.

Trump has sent troops to reduce violent crime in Washington D.C., Portland, Oregon, and Chicago.

Bondi has also sent troops to secure ICE facilities nationwide after the Dallas shooting.

"Under President Trump’s leadership, there is ZERO TOLERANCE for political violence and domestic terrorism. I am deploying federal agents to @ICEgov facilities around the country. If you so much as touch one of our federal officers, you will go to prison."

