It's Official: CBS News' Recent Editor in Chief Hire Will Cause Libs' Heads...
From the League of Nations to the United Nations to Trump Global?
Student Required to 'Pay to Pray' in Public School’s Outrageous Scheme
VIP
Josh Kaul Is a Radical Leftist Eyeing a Run for Wisconsin Governor
Suspect Behind Manchester Synagogue Terror Attack Identified
Whistleblower Claims USPS Hired Convicted Sex Offender and Turned a Blind Eye to...
'On Us': Cracker Barrel Pledges Free Meals To Rodney Smith Jr. And The...
VIP
Kaitlan Collins Will Not Let Shutdown Facts Impede Her Spin, and Public Trust...
Indiana Man With 99 Prior Arrests Nabbed for Attempted Murder and Prosecutor Has...
'We Can Get Rich Off Blues': Fentanyl Dealer Sentenced After Teen’s Death
Schumer Shutdown Cuts Food Aid to 6.7 Million Women and Children
Kidnapping, Guns, and $8M in Crypto: Why a Minnesota School Called Off Homecoming
VIP
275 Suspected Immigration Fraud Cases Found in Just 9 Days in Minneapolis-St. Paul
Lows Gang ‘Ravaged' Minneapolis Using Bank Fraud, Says US Attorney
Tipsheet

Apple Drops App Used to Track ICE

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | October 02, 2025 9:33 PM
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

The Apple Store has dropped an app that tracked immigrations and customs officials, Fox News reported

"We reached out to Apple today demanding they remove the ICEBlock app from their App Store — and Apple did so," Bondi said. "ICEBlock is designed to put ICE agents at risk just for doing their jobs, and violence against law enforcement is an intolerable red line that cannot be crossed. This Department of Justice will continue making every effort to protect our brave federal law enforcement officers, who risk their lives every day to keep Americans safe." Authorities said that a man who shot up a Dallas ICE facility used the tracking app before killing two detainees and then himself. 

Advertisement

"BREAKING: APPLE REMOVES ICE TRACKING APPS AFTER DOJ DEMANDS ACTION Attorney General Pam Bondi asked Apple to pull ICEBlock from the App Store. Apple finally complied. The app tracked ICE agent locations in real-time. Bondi: "ICEBlock is designed to put ICE agents at risk just for doing their jobs" The Dallas ICE facility shooter used these apps before opening fire. Assaults on ICE officers are up 1000% this year. App creator claims it's just like tracking speed traps. Big difference between avoiding tickets and endangering law enforcement lives. Source: DOJ/Fox Business

"We created the App Store to be a safe and trusted place to discover apps. Based on information we’ve received from law enforcement about the safety risks associated with ICEBlock, we have removed it and similar apps from the App Store," Apple said, according to Fox News.

Recommended

It's Official: CBS News' Recent Editor in Chief Hire Will Cause Libs' Heads to Explode Matt Vespa
Advertisement

BREAKING: Following pressure from the DOJ, Apple just DROPPED the ICEBlock app which was being used by leftists to dox and obstruct ICE- FoxProtect ICE at all costs!

A month before the Dallas shooting, the facility recorded a bomb threat. 

President Donald Trump's administration has deported about 400,000 illegal immigrants. About 1.6 million illegal immigrants self-deported in 2024, according to a report from the Department of Homeland Security. 

Trump has sent troops to reduce violent crime in Washington D.C., Portland, Oregon, and Chicago. 

Bondi has also sent troops to secure ICE facilities nationwide after the Dallas shooting. 

"Under President Trump’s leadership, there is ZERO TOLERANCE for political violence and domestic terrorism. I am deploying federal agents to @ICEgov facilities around the country. If you so much as touch one of our federal officers, you will go to prison."

Advertisement

Editor’s NoteThe Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

Tags:

CRIME DOJ DOMESTIC TERRORISM DONALD TRUMP ICE ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

It's Official: CBS News' Recent Editor in Chief Hire Will Cause Libs' Heads to Explode Matt Vespa
Indiana Man With 99 Prior Arrests Nabbed for Attempted Murder and Prosecutor Has Downgraded His Charges Amy Curtis
We Are Winning Even If It Does Not Always Seem That Way Kurt Schlichter
The Democrats Are Getting Crushed by Schumer Shutdown Headlines Katie Pavlich
Trump White House Finally Responds to Hakeem Jeffries' Whining About the Sombrero Posts. It's Gold. Matt Vespa
Unhinged Democrat Candidate Caught Desecrating American Symbols on the Trail Jeff Charles

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

It's Official: CBS News' Recent Editor in Chief Hire Will Cause Libs' Heads to Explode Matt Vespa
Advertisement