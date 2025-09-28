What Do You Think About Bill Maher's 'Grand Bargain' Between Conservatives and Liberals?
CDL War Erupts: Feds Accuse California of Endangering Roads

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | September 28, 2025 3:00 PM
AP Photo/Kevin Wolf

The federal government might revoke funding to California if Gov. Gavin Newsom doesn’t follow federal trucking rules. 

The social media spat follows an illegal immigrant allegedly killing three people on a Florida Highway on Aug. 12 after making an illegal turn, according to the Department of Homeland Security and the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. 

Harjinder Singh attempted to make an illegal U-turn through an “Official Use Only” access point in St. Lucie County. Singh blocked all lanes of the highway and caused a brutal wreck, instantly killing three innocent people.

Singh obtained a Commercial Driver’s License in California, despite having no legal right to be in the United States. 

After the deaths, the government is verifying the residency of other people nationwide with CDL's. 

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy posted: 

“What a disgusting response. 

No word from @CAgovernor, but his staff minions run to X to deflect from their state's gross incompetence. 

 You want a fact, Governor? 

Here’s one: California issued 25% of the state’s non-domiciled CDLs ILLEGALLY!

Fix this problem or lose funding, it’s that simple. ”

Newsom’s press office had posted earlier:

“It appears the Secretary of Transportation is having a challenging time understanding the road rules.

Unlike him, we’ll stick to the facts: California commercial driver’s license holders have a fatal crash rate nearly 40% LOWER than the national average.

And when you look at Texas — the only state with more commercial holders — the lone star state has a rate almost 50% HIGHER than California. 

Facts don’t lie. But the Trump Admin does.”

On Friday, the Department of Transportation strengthened the security of Commercial Driver’s Licenese and ensures that they are US residents.  

“Our ongoing audit identified licenses issued illegally in states across the country. 

This is just the beginning. @SecDuffy and @FMCSA will continue to look into ANY state who is allowing dangerous foreign drivers to get behind a big rig.

On Friday, the Department of Transportation strengthened the security of Commercial Driver’s Licences and ensures that they are US residents.”

The Trump administration has focused on deporting illegal immigrants, many of which entered the nation under Former President Joe Biden. 

A May order requires CDL drivers to speak and understand English. The changes aim to Make America Great Again.

