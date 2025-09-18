New Hampshire Gov. Ayotte Targeted in Alleged Pipe Bomb Plot by 22-Year-Old

A 22-year-old has been arrested after he allegedly threatened to murder New Hampshire Governor Kelly Ayotte using homemade pipe bombs.

Independent reporter Breanna Morello posted on X: “Investigators say Tristan Anderson boasted about his plans to his roommate on Snapchat, displaying the materials he planned to use.

Anderson allegedly posted anti-Semitic messages about an "Israel Deep State" before targeting Catholic Governor Kelly Ayotte with threats.

His social media included violent posts, like threatening to "kill" New Hampshire committee members he believed misrepresented residents.

His roommate reported to police that Anderson owned guns and showed her fireworks, metal tubes, and bags of nuts and bolts, which he allegedly planned to use to make pipe bombs.

Anderson allegedly texted a threat, media reported.

Kirk’s shooter apparently lived with a transgender person and embedded symbols of apparent furry subculture references onto ammunition and the 30.06 hunting rifle that he used to kill Kirk on Wednesday from about 200 yards away.

The Kirk shooter was extremely online and he etched video game references, transgender, and antifascist symbols onto the weapon he used.

The bullets read: “Hey fascist! Catch!” “Notices bulges. OwO, what’s this?” “If you read this you are gay, lmao.”

The shooter apparently confessed the murder to a Discord chat before he was arrested.

Yesterday, President Donald Trump designated Antifa as a major terrorist group.

"I am pleased to inform our many U.S.A. Patriots that I am designating ANTIFA, A SICK, DANGEROUS, RADICAL LEFT DISASTER, AS A MAJOR TERRORIST ORGANIZATION. I will also be strongly recommending that those funding ANTIFA be thoroughly investigated in accordance with the highest legal standards and practices. Thank you for your attention to this matter!"

The FBI is investigating whether several groups are funding violent left-wing ideology. Trump said that he would find the groups, if any, that helped fund Kirk’s assassination.

“My administration will find each and everyone of those who contributed to this atrocity and to other political violence including the organizations that fund it and support it," Trump said from the Oval Office last week.

In June, a gunman assassinated Minnesota House of Representatives Speaker Emerita Melissa Hortman and her husband in their Brooklyn Park, Minnesota home. The attacker, posing as a police officer, also targeted another Democratic lawmaker, Senator John Hoffman, and his wife, who survived.

