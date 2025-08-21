Jury Convicts Sailor of Selling Navy Secrets to China for $12,000

On Wednesday, Aug. 20, a federal jury convicted Jinchao Wei, also known as Patrick Wei, of espionage and export violations.

Wei was an active-duty U.S. Navy sailor stationed at Naval Base San Diego when he agreed to sell Navy secrets to a Chinese intelligence officer for $12,000.

The jury deliberated for one day before it convicted Wei of six counts, including conspiracy to commit espionage, espionage, and unlawful export of, and conspiracy to export, technical data related to defense articles in violation of the Arms Export Control Act and the International Traffic in Arms Regulations.

Court documents say that Wei was a machinist’s mate for the amphibious assault ship U.S.S. Essex. He also held a U.S. security clearance that gave him access to sensitive national defense information about the ship.The evidence introduced at trial showed that Wei was approached in February 2022 via social media by someone who claimed to be a naval enthusiast.

“The defendant, who took an oath to protect our Nation and was entrusted with a security clearance as a petty officer in the United States Navy, sold out his country for $12,000,” said Assistant Attorney General for National Security John A. Eisenberg. “He violated his oath, betrayed his uniform and fellow sailors, and turned his back on his adopted nation for money. This verdict serves as a warning to those who do not take seriously the solemn obligations of their positions of trust or their duty to this Nation. Do not be tempted by easy money because you will be prosecuted and sent to prison.”

Wei is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 1.

The individual was in reality a Chinese intelligence officer. Between February 2022 and his arrest in August 2023, as their relationship developed, Wei, at the request of the officer, sent extensive information about the Essex, including photographs, videos, and about its weapons.

“The defendant’s actions represent an egregious betrayal of the trust placed in him as a member of the U.S. military,” said U.S. Attorney Adam Gordon for the Southern District of California. “By trading military secrets to the People’s Republic of China for cash, he jeopardized not only the lives of his fellow sailors but also the security of the entire nation and our allies. The jury’s verdict serves as a crucial reminder that the Department of Justice will vigorously prosecute traitors.”

He also sent detailed information about other U.S. Navy ships that he took from restricted U.S. Navy computer systems. In exchange for this information, the intelligence officer paid Wei more than $12,000 over 18 months.

“Jinchao Wei swore oaths to become a U.S. Navy sailor and a U.S. citizen. He then committed espionage by sending photographs and videos of U.S. Navy vessels, ship movement information, technical manuals, and weapons capabilities to a Chinese intelligence officer,” said Assistant Director Roman Rozhavsky of the FBI’s Counterintelligence Division. “China continues to aggressively target U.S. military members with and without clearances. This guilty verdict shows the FBI and our partners will aggressively investigate and hold accountable anyone who threatens U.S. national security. We encourage past and present U.S. government personnel to beware of anyone offering to pay for their information or opinions and to report any suspicious contacts to the FBI.”

The government presented evidence including conversations and other messages that Wei exchanged with his Chinese handler. The messages showed how Wei was paid.

In addition to the two espionage charges, Wei was convicted of four counts of conspiring to violate and violating the Arms Export Control Act. That law prohibits individuals from willfully exporting technical data related to a defense article without a license from the Department of State.

The FBI and NCIS investigated the case, with valuable assistance from the U.S. Department of State and Transportation Security Administration. Assistant U.S. Attorney John Parmley for the Southern District of California and Trial Attorney Adam Barry of the National Security Division’s Counterintelligence and Export Control Section are prosecuting the case.

